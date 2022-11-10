Read full article on original website
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
KMOV
St. Louis City police say three groups are responsible for series of smash-and-grabs around the city
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police today saying they have a couple of people in custody in connection with recent smash and grabs across the city. Investigators are still working to bring in others. “It does look as though there could be as many as three groups working...
4 Texas women charged with stealing $22K worth of cosmetics from Kohl’s stores
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged four women who drove up from Texas and stole more than $22,000 from several Kohl's cosmetics counters.
Herald & Review
Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal
DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
Suspects steal over $22K in merchandise from St. Louis-area department stores
FENTON, Mo. — Four Texas women are being held on $75,000 cash-only bonds for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from St. Louis department stores. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 33-year-old Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 39-year-old Desdemona Dila, 31-year-old Ana Curuera and 32-year-old Ecsmira Vasile were charged with stealing $750 or more.
kttn.com
Illinois woman indicted for stealing $439,000 from Missouri bank
A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
KMOV
Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Cool Valley
COOL VALLEY, Mo. (KMOV) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called to assist with the investigation into a Sunday night homicide in Cool Valley. Normandy officers were notified that shots had been fired at a gas station in the 1700 block of Florissant Road around 6:30 p.m. Officers could not find any shooting victims at the scene at that time.
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
KMOV
Maryland Heights Police Department warns of scam targeting their Facebook followers
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Maryland Heights Police Department is warning its Facebook followers of an online scam. Monday morning, the department posted that a scam has surfaced that is targeting their followers. The scammers are encouraging people to purchase clothing items with the police department’s logo. The department said they are not selling clothing items.
newschannel20.com
Driver arrested for DUI in Fox Bridge Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person has been arrested after a crash Sunday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Fox Bridge Road. Springfield Police say the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash was taken to Springfield Memorial Health. They were later arrested for driving under the influence. We'll...
WAND TV
Trial is underway against man accused of shooting, killing Decatur man
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The trial is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Monday afternoon the State called it's first witnesses. One of those, a Decatur man who was...
Ameren warns customers to be aware of aggressive new scammer tactics
Scammers will often use spoofed telephone numbers. It looks like Ameren on your caller ID, but it is not.
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
SOS feature on phone saved woman from kidnapper
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported stopping a kidnapping with the help of a feature on a cellphone, the emergency SOS function, which connects directly to 911.
Herald & Review
Robber on bike grabs woman's billfold outside Decatur store, police report
DECATUR — A robber on a bicycle rode up and snatched a woman’s billfold as she was walking from her car to a Decatur grocery store, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the 52-year-old victim was robbed at 6:30 p.m. Friday outside the Aldi store at 510 E. Pershing Road.
Man carjacked, another pistol-whipped overnight in St. Louis
Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.
ourquadcities.com
Clinton County, Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – The Clinton County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation. According to Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous, law enforcement was notified on Nov. 5 of the disappearance and possible kidnapping of 22-year-old Marcos Chavez. Investigators searched Clinton and the surrounding counties, eventually identifying a suspect, who by then had fled to Georgia.
Body found in vehicle after gas station shooting
A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a gas station shooting Sunday evening.
Feds shut down St. Louis work-from-home scheme
Federal officials shut down a work-from-home scam that duped some unknowing St. Louis area workers to re-package and ship stolen items. “These are greedy international thieves. That’s who is victimizing the Americans here.”
stljewishlight.org
Cody Rush sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up a CRC
The man who just over a year ago threatened to blow up the Central Reform Congregation (CRC) has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. The sentence was handed down Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey for Cody Steven Rush, 30, who pleaded guilty in August to use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat. He admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI multiple times on Nov. 5, 2021 and threatening to blow up CRC. Rush said he would take action the next morning, when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people.
