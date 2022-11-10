ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisonville, IL

Herald & Review

Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal

DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
DECATUR, IL
kttn.com

Illinois woman indicted for stealing $439,000 from Missouri bank

A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
MORRISONVILLE, IL
KMOV

Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Cool Valley

COOL VALLEY, Mo. (KMOV) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called to assist with the investigation into a Sunday night homicide in Cool Valley. Normandy officers were notified that shots had been fired at a gas station in the 1700 block of Florissant Road around 6:30 p.m. Officers could not find any shooting victims at the scene at that time.
NORMANDY, MO
KMOV

Maryland Heights Police Department warns of scam targeting their Facebook followers

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Maryland Heights Police Department is warning its Facebook followers of an online scam. Monday morning, the department posted that a scam has surfaced that is targeting their followers. The scammers are encouraging people to purchase clothing items with the police department’s logo. The department said they are not selling clothing items.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
newschannel20.com

Driver arrested for DUI in Fox Bridge Road crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person has been arrested after a crash Sunday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Fox Bridge Road. Springfield Police say the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash was taken to Springfield Memorial Health. They were later arrested for driving under the influence. We'll...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute

An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
ALTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Clinton County, Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – The Clinton County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation. According to Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous, law enforcement was notified on Nov. 5 of the disappearance and possible kidnapping of 22-year-old Marcos Chavez. Investigators searched Clinton and the surrounding counties, eventually identifying a suspect, who by then had fled to Georgia.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
stljewishlight.org

Cody Rush sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up a CRC

The man who just over a year ago threatened to blow up the Central Reform Congregation (CRC) has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. The sentence was handed down Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey for Cody Steven Rush, 30, who pleaded guilty in August to use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat. He admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI multiple times on Nov. 5, 2021 and threatening to blow up CRC. Rush said he would take action the next morning, when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

