ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices

By Alex Hammer For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed.

The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public for their views on the size and subsequent safety of their mandated seats, which have withered drastically over the years.

The agency also recently raised its average weight requirements, adding 15 pounds to the average winter and summer weights for men, and 34 pounds for female passengers, blocking seats as travelers complain over reduced room.

It comes as several US carriers have revealed they have reduced seat widths by as much as two inches from the 18.5 inches that was almost universal in years past.

Legroom has also shrunk drastically, to 31 inches from an average of 35. On some carriers, that distance - measured from one point in a seat to the same point on one in front or behind - is as little as 28 inches.

Within months, more than 26,000 travelers had responded - with nearly all airing complaints concerning a lack of space and comfort on American flights.

The comment section paints a bleak picture of diminishing passenger experience on the US' most popular airlines - with the word 'torture' appearing in more than 200 of the passengers' posts.

The public forum was closed this past week, with the FAA - which has no rules for seat dimensions and has been put under pressure by Congress to make a judgment concerning their accepted measurements - yet to level a response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xg6Yu_0j6A2MV600
Travelers demanded the FAA widen seats after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand. It comes as several carriers have revealed they have reduced widths by as much as two inches in years past
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9pe8_0j6A2MV600
Legroom has also shrunk drastically over the years, from 35 inches to 28 on some carriers. It comes as several carriers have revealed they have reduced widths by as much as two inches in years past 

The agency has since been subject to increased pressure from lawmakers as well as passengers as to the legality of those changes, amid concerns the seats are too tight for passengers to evacuate.

Airlines, meanwhile, have pushed back on calls to widen their seats, arguing the seats are wide enough and far enough apart to allow for fast evacuation.

'The current seats are too small for Americans of average size, myself included,' one concerned commenter, named Emily Clarke, wrote to the agency amid the outflow of negative comments regarding seat size concern.

Clarke added that she is concerned the shifts, made by carriers to raise their bottom lines, 'will significantly impact my ability to quickly evacuate the aircraft in case of emergency.'

She, like so many others, would call on the FAA to take action and mandate those airlines with new seat requirements, to address those safety concerns - not to mention discomfort.

'My wife and I just recently flew to Grand Cayman on a Boeing 737 800/900 and were noticeably uncomfortable in the tiny seats,' commenter John Naughton wrote in one such critique.

'Not only are the tiny seats terribly uncomfortable,' Naughton noted that the packed planes seemed 'to be a terrible hazard should there be a need to evacuate the plane due to some emergency.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmBuV_0j6A2MV600
Travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats for amid concerns over both safety and comfort. Pictured is a passenger who found herself 'sandwiched' between two passengers on a recent American Airlines flight

He added that the cramped conditions also 'create potential for unneeded tensions amongst the passengers.'

Other, taller travelers took issue with the noticeably diminished legroom on flights - one of several practices enacted by airlines who in recent months have sought to recover losses incurred during the first two years of the pandemic.

Scott Parkinson, a 6-foot-5 male, wrote in October that the lack of leg space has forced him to jam his knees into the seat in front of him to stay seated, leaving him 'in pain for the entire flight.'

'I am a 6'5" tall male,' Parkinson wrote, adding that he is 'of average height' in his family and has relatives 'even taller than I am.'

The traveler went on to declare 'the leg room on flights to be painfully inadequate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYWBe_0j6A2MV600
Airlines, meanwhile, have pushed back on calls to widen their seats, arguing the seats are wide enough and far enough apart to allow for fast evacuation

'It is even worse if the passenger in front of my seat reclines their seat,' he continued.

'I often have back and knee pain when I try to stand up after a flight and frequently find it difficult to walk after a long flight. If I had to evacuate the plane in an emergency, I would find it difficult to do so and I would be much slower than normal.'

He suggested seats 'be placed further apart,' so travelers 'have a decent amount of leg room and your knees don't touch or crowd the seat in front of you.'

Jill Kenney further added that seats for her son, who she said weighs 215 pounds and is a similar 6-foot-6, 'are too small for his legs to fit comfortably.'

She added that she was tall with long legs as well, and that the seats are subsequently 'too narrow for me.'

The concerned mom would then air concerns about safety - which she asserted had been the forefront of her mind when looking at the pared down seats.

She further predicted that airlines would charter 'less fights... if people could fit in more comfortably.'

'I am most concerned about safety,' Kenney wrote. 'If you are in a window seat, it may take too long to evacuate in the narrow aisles.'

She went on: 'There would also be less fights on [airlines] if people could fit in more comfortably. I have traveled on over 26 flights so far this year. I speak from experience.'

Countless other comments aired virtually identical protests over the FAA's failure to address the safety and comfort concerns, as federal law requires the agency to rule on minimum seat dimensions with both concepts in mind.

Others opted to use the forum to denounce a system that sees those who can afford pricier seats able to travel comfortably - while others are left to fight for more room amongst their fellow passengers.

In official comments submitted to the FAA, the union representing major US airlines - Airlines for America and the International Air Transport Association - urged the agency to stay focused on safety, 'and not comfort or convenience.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cqYb_0j6A2MV600
Federal law requires the FAA rule on minimum seat size with both safety and comfort in mind

Any decision made by the agency - which recently raised its average weight requirements for passengers to address Americans' increasing weight - will prove crucial to the airlines, who have been balancing demand for cheaper airfare and increased space.

The agency raised its average weight figures in 2019 - adding 15 pounds to the average winter and summer weights for men, and 34 pounds for female passengers.

The changes were enacted to compensate for the rising average weight for the typical American - up an additional 15 pounds since the late 1980s.

Meanwhile, the FAA - which oversees all aspects of civil aviation in the country -continues to face pressure from from Congress and passengers to make a judgment concerning shrining seat sizes.

Federal standards require evacuating a plane within 90 seconds of it coming to rest in an emergency, and a 2018 law requires the FAA to set the minimum safe seat dimensions.

Comments / 29

Jt
4d ago

Need to have different sized seats at different prices, if you can't fit in a standard seat you pay more to get a bigger seat. Problem solved

Reply(4)
17
phyliss_wright
3d ago

Push away from the table and leave airplane seats alone. If one is too small charge double. Fat people on a plane puts everyone's life in danger.

Reply(3)
9
Beatrice Miele
3d ago

As Usual, airlines Won't be responsive to customer needs..i. fact they'll probably shrink seats even further..just for s##ts & giggles !

Reply(1)
3
Related
Daily Mail

Was B-17 in P-63 Kingcobra's BLINDSPOT? Fears fighter pilot may not have seen the bomber and caused crash 'that killed six people' at Dallas airshow - as fresh video shows sky was full of WWII-era planes

A B-17 bomber appeared to stray into the blindspot of a P-63 Kingcorbra as the historic World War II-era planes collided in midair outside of Dallas on Saturday. Six people are feared dead at the Wings Over Dallas event when the P-63, seemingly unable to spot the B-17 below it, crashed into the large bomber, sending debris flying and igniting a fire nearby.
DALLAS, TX
Tyla

Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation

A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
airlive.net

A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who demanded ‘reparations’ for sitting between ‘obese’ travelers gets $150 voucher

A conservative commentator who received flak after she demanded “repatriations” from American Airlines for having to sit between two overweight passengers on a three-hour-long flight says she’s been given a $150 voucher. Sydney Watson, an Australian-American political commentator, had taken to Twitter to share her discomfort onboard a flight on 10 Octber, which she described as being “literally wedged between two obese people”.“This is absolutely not acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for three hours,” she...
Daily Mail

'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

Female pilot mistaken for flight attendant by airport employee

There’s nothing quite as embarrassing as being mistaken for a member of staff somewhere when you’re merely a customer. But when you do actually work somewhere and your colleagues don’t realise what role you have, that’s a whole different ball game. So, when one pilot was...
BoardingArea

I Asked TSA When The 3-1-1 Liquids Rule Will End. Here’s What They Said

The air travel world has been living with the “3-1-1 liquids rule” (or its country-specific equivalent) for a long time now. In the United States, the TSA says you’re only been allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through the checkpoint. They are limited to 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item (well, with these 10+ exceptions)
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

684K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy