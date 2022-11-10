Energy suppliers sign up to scheme that will pay families £100 to keep electricity switched off during peak times this winter

Most of the UK's energy suppliers have signed up to the scheme that will pay families £100 to keep their electricity switched off during peak times this winter.

The Demand Flexibility Service - which is only open to those with smart meters - looks to reward homeowners for changing their electricity usage in a bid to avoid blackouts across winter.

John Pettigrew, head of the National Grid, said that 'a vast majority of suppliers in the UK have now signed up,' to the scheme, which launched last week.

The programme is designed to encourage customers to switch the time that they use electricity to off-peak hours during some days when supply is tight.

The National Grid is hoping that it will mean less stress on the grid, making better use of the country's electricity generation by ironing out some of the peaks.

Most customers tend to use electricity at similar times, with a particularly big spike in the evening when people get back from work, start cooking and switch the TV on.

'We're really pleased with the take-up,' Mr Pettigrew said.

'It will continue to grow as we move through the winter.'

National Grid runs the project, but of course requires suppliers to sign up so that their customers can take part.

Energy watchdog Ofgem had approved the proposals for National Grid electricity system operator (ESO) to launch the programme from November until March.

The ESO will seek to run the first tests for the service, which will also be available to businesses. There will be a total of 12 test days to see how customers respond.

So far only one major supplier of energy to homes - Octopus Energy - is thought to have started to sign up customers to the scheme.

A previous estimate from Octopus suggested consumers could save as much as £240 if they rationed their power use over the winter months.

Ovo Energy and Eon have launched their own similar initiatives that are not actually linked to the National Grid one, while British Gas has said it intends to sign up, but has not yet confirmed the details.

Households participating through the programme will be sent a message from their supplier if there is increased pressure on the system.

It will ask people and businesses who have signed up to reduce or move their electricity usage outside peak hours.

Mr Pettigrew said that the programme could help take pressure off the grid this winter, but could also be pivotal in determining how electricity might be used by homes in the decades ahead.

In future, experts hope that most households with electric cars will plug in when they get home, but that their smart meter will wait until electricity is most abundant - and therefore cheaper - on the grid before charging the car.

'In my mind it's a little bit of a glimpse of the future. Because, with smart meters, customers can interact and provide services to networks that they've not been able to do in the past,' Mr Pettigrew said.

'So, for me, although it's something that's a useful insurance policy for this winter for the system operator, it's actually quite exciting and it's actually developing products and services that I think will be the norm going forward.

When quizzed about the risk of blackouts this winter, the network operator boss said that little had changed in the month since National Grid published its outlook which said the risk is small.

His comments come despite the unusually warm weather in recent weeks, perhaps allowing homeowners to hold off putting their heating on regularly for now.

'I think the position that we set out in the winter outlook is exactly the same,' he said.

'What we've seen in the last month since we published it is actually incredibly mild weather across Europe and the UK, which I think indirectly has certainly helped make sure all the storage in Europe on the gas side is absolutely full.'

It came as National Grid reported a 45 per cent jump in pre-tax profit to £1.6 billion in the six months to the end of September, largely due to acquisitions the business has made.

The business invested a record £3.9billion in capital projects across the UK and the US, as well as work on a cable that will allow Britain to tap into Danish wind power.

No one will be penalised for not taking part in the scheme, and those who sign up can still use as much electricity as they want during peak hours.