ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'There was a fear the animosity could cause us problems': Roy Hodgson insists he 'couldn't' pick both John Terry and Rio Ferdinand for England's Euro 2012 squad after the Chelsea legend was accused of racially abusing Rio's younger brother Anton

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed that he couldn't include both John Terry and Rio Ferdinand for his England squad at Euro 2012 due to allegations that the Chelsea legend racially abused his international team-mate's younger brother Anton.

Ferdinand and Terry were widely perceived as England's best two centre-backs at the time, though then England manager Hodgson was handed a difficult decision due to 'non-footballing reasons'.

Terry was accused of using racist language towards Rio's younger brother during a match between Chelsea and QPR at Loftus Road in October 2011.

The Chelsea star, who was then captaining England, was handed a four-game ban and a £220,000 fine from the Football Association, however he was cleared in court after being charged over the incident - while he has always denied abusing Anton Ferdinand.

On the day that current England manager Gareth Southgate announced his World Cup squad for Qatar, Hodgson has re-lived his difficult decision while speaking to Sky Sports.

Hodgson opted to include Terry in his squad for the tournament co-hosted by Ukraine and Poland, and he partnered Joleon Lescott in the centre of defence while Rio Ferdinand stayed at home.

He said: 'Obviously, the furore which came about as a result of the Anton Ferdinand and John Terry situation was a massive topic at the time and a very controversial one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tO2U_0j6A2DYZ00
Roy Hodgson has revealed that he couldn't pick both Rio Ferdinand and John Terry for his England squad at Euro 2012 - as he ended up choosing the latter for the tournament
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEicq_0j6A2DYZ00
Terry had been accused of racially abusing Rio's younger brother Anton earlier in the season in which he was cleared by court but received a four-game ban and a fine by the FA

'I'm not so certain, having got to know Rio a little bit in a conversation I had with him a little bit later on that he and John couldn't have got along.

'But they did split not only the public opinion over which one was the better player, but they split the mass media as well.

'One had a powerful backing from one group of newspapers, and the other had powerful backing from the other. There was a fear that the animosity - if nothing else between the two newspapers and two factions - could cause us problems.

'I couldn't go out at the time - and I think people now understand this - and say I can't take both of them because of what's going on [with the case] and therefore had to choose one. But I did have to choose one, basically, and then I had to stand by that decision.'

Hodgson also revealed that David Bernstein (then FA chairman) and Trevor Brooking (director of football development) 'made it clear' to the former England manager that it wouldn't work having both Terry and Ferdinand in the squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUlBP_0j6A2DYZ00
Hodgson said there was a divide among fans and newspapers over who he should choose

He also spoke of the difficulty in managing a split dressing room, revealing there were factions led by current Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and Brazilian legend Ronaldo, when he coached Inter Milan in 1999.

Hodgson only became manager of England months before the start of Euro 2012, after previous manager Fabio Capello resigned after challenging the FA's decision to strip Terry of the captaincy in February of that year due to the racism scandal.

Terry retired from international duty in November 2012 - months after the Euros - due to the FA charged him with using racist language despite being cleared in court.

In an interview with the Times in 2021, Terry said he had reached out to both Anton and Rio Ferdinand and when asked whether he was racist, he replied: 'No, I'm not - racism is unacceptable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pi9kj_0j6A2DYZ00
Rio called Terry an 'idiot' in his autobiography over the incident involving brother Anton (pictured)

Rio, labelled his former international team-mate an 'idiot' in his 2014 autobiography, while the pair were involved in a Twitter spat earlier this year after the Manchester United legend ranked Terry fifth in his all-time Premier League centre-back rankings.

Terry, who helped to inspire Chelsea to five Premier League titles, responded with an Instagram post that listed some of his career highlights and most impressive statistics alongside the words 'stats don't lie'.

Ferdinand replied by saying that Terry was 'lucky' to make the list at all following the accusation that he racially abused his brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbxyo_0j6A2DYZ00
The pair were involved in a spat earlier this year after Ferdinand only placed Terry number five in his personal ranking's of the Premier League's greatest ever centre-backs

'The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it's really time to start addressing the fragile ego,' wrote Ferdinand. 'You're lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it.'

Terry, who has always denied racially abusing Anton Ferdinand, then fired back: 'A fragile Ego is putting yourself at Number 1. Thanks for putting me in your top 5.'

This, in turn, prompted a fan to point out that Terry had not addressed Ferdinand's mention of the racism case. Terry, though, did soon bit back with the reply: 'Stats don't lie 'NOT GUILTY' Addressed it now what?' followed by a clown emoji.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'is sensible and down to earth', claims Man United star's ex-coach... as he takes swipe at Erik ten Hag over handling of forward, insisting only 'special coaches can work with special players'

Manchester United outcast Cristiano Ronaldo has been labelled 'sensible and down to earth' by one of his former coaches. The Portuguese star has been embroiled in drama over the past week after the release of his bombshell interview, in which the United star slammed the current state of the club.
Daily Mail

Neymar shows off incredible touch and Richarlison nails it but Antony has a nightmare - to the delight of his team-mates - as Brazil's World Cup stars try to control ball dropped by drone from 30 metres

Brazil kick-started their World Cup preparation in unusual fashion after the national squad partook in an intense training drill. The star-studded national team - who arrived in Turin on Monday to finalise their World Cup preparation - stood under a drone as it dropped a football from 30 metres in order to test their first-touch.
Daily Mail

France captain Hugo Lloris hints that he WON'T wear rainbow-coloured armband at the World Cup... as goalkeeper insists he must 'respect Qatari culture' and claims there is 'too much pressure' on stars to highlight issues in host nation

France captain Hugo Lloris has heavily hinted that he will not be wearing a rainbow armband to campaign against discrimination at the World Cup in Qatar. The rainbow colours are associated with the LGBTQ+ community, a section of society brutally oppressed by the host nation. But the goalkeeper said: 'Before...
Daily Mail

Wayne Pivac's side will wave off the Welsh football team as they head out to Qatar... but his side are lacking the same excitement and energy after last week's demolition by New Zealand

The Wales football team roll out of the Vale Resort near Cardiff on Monday. Destination: Qatar. Among those due to wave them off towards a first World Cup since 1958? Wayne Pivac's rugby squad, who train next door. 'Hopefully, they will bring it back!' Taulupe Faletau said. These are heady...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Who Ate All The Pies? Peter Crouch and Paul Potts have formed an unlikely duo to record a World Cup album which gives popular terrace football chants a classical remix

Peter Crouch and Paul Potts have formed an unlikely duo to record a classical World Cup album, called Crouchy Conducts The Classics, which was released on Tuesday. The curious collaboration, supported by the Paddy Power Choir, sees Peter, 41, and Paul, 52, deliver an unexpected upgrade to popular terrace football chants.
Daily Mail

Trainer Dan Skelton insists Protektorat has had the perfect build up for his re-match with Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard... and claims Haydock's 'track will be more suitable' for the seven-year-old

Trainer Dan Skelton says Protektorat has had the perfect build up for his re-match with Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday. Protektorat, part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, was the first British-trained horse home in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March when third.
Daily Mail

'I'm normally used to sparring people more technical': Deji makes bizarre claim after being stopped in the sixth round of his exhibition against Floyd Mayweather... as he reveals what 'Money' said during the fight

Deji has bizarrely claimed he is 'used to fighting more technical fighters' than Floyd Mayweather after being stopped in the sixth round of their exhibition bout on Sunday. The YouTuber - whose real name is Oladeji Olatunji - came into the bout with a losing record of 1-3 and beforehand revealed his sole goal was to land a shot - which he achieved, with visible marking showing underneath Mayweather's left eye.
Daily Mail

'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
Daily Mail

The agony of a World Cup final defeat was there for all to see after England's deja vu defeat by New Zealand... for Simon Middleton and senior players like Sarah Hunter such opportunities might not come round again

The pain of World Cup final heartbreak was written all over Simon Middleton’s face the morning after the night before as he looked back on another England near miss. Broken and bleary-eyed after a night of little sleep, the Red Roses head coach spoke in staccato sentences. ‘I don’t...
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal had to fight off a sickness bug to seal Wolves victory after 'a few players' ate the same meal with Granit Xhaka was forced to come off... as he hails his squad for defying the odds to sit five points clear at the top

Mikel Arteta has admitted his Arsenal side had to fight off a sickness bug to seal a 2-0 victory over Wolves to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. A second-half double from Martin Odegaard was enough to win at Wolves, the Gunners' 12th victory in their first 14 games to become Christmas No1 – a position from which no Premier League side has failed to win the title.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

684K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy