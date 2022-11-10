ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, three, dies in hospital after medical incident in former coal-mining village

By Christian Oliver For Mailonline
 5 days ago

A three-year-old boy has died after a medical incident at a property in a former coal-mining town in County Durham.

Police have since launched a multi-agency investigation after the tragedy in Ushaw Moor in the afternoon of Saturday November 5.

Emergency services were called to the property after reports of a medical incident.

The paramedics then took the young boy to hospital where he sadly died.

Police have since launched a multi-agency investigation after the tragedy in Ushaw Moor, County Durham (pictured)

Residents around Usher Moor have been warned of an increased police presence in the former pit village over the coming days as officers conduct enquires.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: 'On Saturday, Durham Constabulary supported the North East Ambulance Service in attending a medical incident in Ushaw Moor.

'The incident involved a three-year-old boy, who sadly died later.

'We are involved in a multi-agency investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child and the public will notice an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while enquiries are conducted.'

A statement from the North East Ambulance Service read: 'We were called to a private address in Ushaw Moor, County Durham at 16.10pm on Saturday, November 5.

'We sent one clinical team leader, one specialist paramedic and two emergency ambulances. We requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.'

A spokeswoman for GNAAS said: 'Our critical care team were activated at 4.16pm to reports of a medical incident in Ushaw Moor.

'They arrived on scene at 4.31pm and two of our doctors and a paramedic worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.

'The patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.'

