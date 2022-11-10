ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

To those saying UVA needs to cut bait with Tony Elliott: Why it won’t happen

If Virginia was in the SEC, the 37-7 loss to Pitt on Saturday that dropped the Cavaliers to 3-7 on the season would put Tony Elliott on notice, first year on the job or not. Elliott has done almost everything wrong since being hired last December, starting with passing on offering the offensive coordinator job to Jason Beck, failing to re-recruit four offensive linemen who started leaving two weeks after he took the job, then striking out on the transfer portal.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
VMI Basketball: VMI rallies from 14 down, but comes up short at Davidson, 75-71

VMI rallied from 14 down at the half to get within one in the final minute, but Davidson escaped with a 75-71 win over the Keydets on Sunday. Down 38-24 at the break, VMI (1-2, 0-0) was within 71-68 when freshman guard Tony Felder grabbed a steal with 18 seconds on the clock to give the Keydets possession, and after a timeout, Davidson fouled Felder, who hit both free throws to get the margin to one at 71-70 with seven seconds left.
LEXINGTON, VA
Gobbling With Gratitude initiative gives back to Nelson County educators at Thanksgiving

Nelson 151 is partnering with Nelson County volunteer parents and KellyBronze Turkey Farm this month for Gobbling With Gratitude, a fundraising initiative designed to provide every Nelson County school employee with a free, high-quality turkey just in time for Thanksgiving celebrations. Fundraisers will be executed across participating Nelson 151 member...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter

With temperatures dipping as low as 21 degrees this week, it’s unsettling to think that there are homeless people, homeless children, with no place to call home in the Waynesboro area. In city schools, 57 children had no permanent address at the start of the school year – children...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance scheduled from Nov. 14-18

VDOT has updated its road construction and maintenance schedule for the Lynchburg District for the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Staunton Parks & Rec honored for improvements to Gypsy Hill Park entrance

The City of Staunton’s Parks & Recreation department was awarded by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society for the Gypsy Hill Gateway and Interpretive Signs project. Judged by a jury of its peers, Staunton’s Parks & Rec was awarded the 2021 Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails): 25,001-50,000 category for the recent construction and renovations completed to the Gypsy Hill Park entranceway, historical signs behind the pumphouse and renovated spring boxes.
STAUNTON, VA
Staunton District Traffic Updates: Road construction, maintenance for Nov. 14-18

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
STAUNTON, VA

