Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia opens ACC play with 72-52 win over Wake Forest
Virginia opened ACC play on Sunday with a 72-52 victory against Wake Forest at John Paul Jones Arena. The victory improves UVA to 3-0 on the season. It’s the first time since the 2016-17 season that the Cavaliers have opened a season with three consecutive wins, a pretty modest feat, all things considered.
Augusta Free Press
Scott German: A tragic loss of life, a day that hasn’t made any sense
I’m 65, and I have experienced my share of tough days. I had to say goodbye to both parents, a couple of dear friends in my years. But today may have been the worst. Today just hasn’t made any sense. I’ve been shocked, saddened, angry, confused, in a matter of minutes, just to start over again.
Augusta Free Press
Listless Virginia, after back-to-back pick-sixes, embarrassed by Pitt, 37-7
I have no idea what to write about UVA’s 37-7 loss to Pitt. There’s plenty of low-hanging fruit – the two pick-sixes to open the game, the 144 yards of total offense for the Cavaliers. There have been lower moments in Virginia Football history, even recent Virginia...
Augusta Free Press
To those saying UVA needs to cut bait with Tony Elliott: Why it won’t happen
If Virginia was in the SEC, the 37-7 loss to Pitt on Saturday that dropped the Cavaliers to 3-7 on the season would put Tony Elliott on notice, first year on the job or not. Elliott has done almost everything wrong since being hired last December, starting with passing on offering the offensive coordinator job to Jason Beck, failing to re-recruit four offensive linemen who started leaving two weeks after he took the job, then striking out on the transfer portal.
Augusta Free Press
VMI Basketball: VMI rallies from 14 down, but comes up short at Davidson, 75-71
VMI rallied from 14 down at the half to get within one in the final minute, but Davidson escaped with a 75-71 win over the Keydets on Sunday. Down 38-24 at the break, VMI (1-2, 0-0) was within 71-68 when freshman guard Tony Felder grabbed a steal with 18 seconds on the clock to give the Keydets possession, and after a timeout, Davidson fouled Felder, who hit both free throws to get the margin to one at 71-70 with seven seconds left.
Augusta Free Press
UConn upsets #19 Liberty, 36-33, to improve to 6-5: Bowl-eligible for the first time since 2015
Jim Mora Jr. can obviously coach football. Mora took over a moribund UConn football program that had won more than three games in a season just once in the past nine years, and with a 36-33 win over #19 Liberty on Saturday, he has the Huskies bowl-eligible in Year 1.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Father identifies Mike Hollins as one of two wounded in mass shooting at UVA
UVA Football student-athlete Mike Hollins is in stable condition after being shot in the back in a mass shooting that killed three of his teammates. Hollins’ father, Mike Hollins Sr., confirmed his son’s condition in an interview with the Washington Post, in which he said he has been told by doctors that his son is expected to recover.
Augusta Free Press
Our University of Virginia family is grieving today: We need to keep an eye out for each other
The University of Virginia family – current students, faculty and employees, alums and our families, fans of the athletics teams – is grieving today, and will be for some time to come. We grieve for three young men – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry –...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Road now open in 1700 block of A Street after culvert project closure
The 1700 Block of A Street in Waynesboro is now open, according to an alert sent to city residents by email. The road had been closed since Oct. 24 for a culvert replacement project. For questions, residents are asked to contact the Stormwater Department at (540) 942-6626. Crystal Graham. Crystal...
Augusta Free Press
Gobbling With Gratitude initiative gives back to Nelson County educators at Thanksgiving
Nelson 151 is partnering with Nelson County volunteer parents and KellyBronze Turkey Farm this month for Gobbling With Gratitude, a fundraising initiative designed to provide every Nelson County school employee with a free, high-quality turkey just in time for Thanksgiving celebrations. Fundraisers will be executed across participating Nelson 151 member...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter
With temperatures dipping as low as 21 degrees this week, it’s unsettling to think that there are homeless people, homeless children, with no place to call home in the Waynesboro area. In city schools, 57 children had no permanent address at the start of the school year – children...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance scheduled from Nov. 14-18
VDOT has updated its road construction and maintenance schedule for the Lynchburg District for the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Parks & Rec honored for improvements to Gypsy Hill Park entrance
The City of Staunton’s Parks & Recreation department was awarded by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society for the Gypsy Hill Gateway and Interpretive Signs project. Judged by a jury of its peers, Staunton’s Parks & Rec was awarded the 2021 Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails): 25,001-50,000 category for the recent construction and renovations completed to the Gypsy Hill Park entranceway, historical signs behind the pumphouse and renovated spring boxes.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Updates: Road construction, maintenance for Nov. 14-18
VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
Augusta Free Press
First Winter Weather Advisory of the season issued for Augusta, Rockingham counties
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Augusta and Rockingham counties according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington. The advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday until midnight. According to the alert, a wintry mix is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to one inch...
Augusta Free Press
Final phase of 250/151 roundabout under way; traffic will be shifted Wednesday
The roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 and Route 151 is entering its final phase with traffic shifted into the roundabout on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, flaggers will control traffic through the intersection while the traffic signals at the intersection are removed, and pavement striping is completed.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Real estate, personal property tax bill deadline pushed back to Dec. 19
The City of Charlottesville has announced it will change the due date for the second half of 2022 real estate and personal property tax bills. Bills originally due on December 5 will now be due on December 19, pending City Council approval. The change is temporary and will only affect...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Fire Department to conduct annual inspections on mercantile businesses
The Charlottesville Fire Department is conducting inspections of all mercantile businesses in the city now through Dec. 31. The annual holiday inspections are to ensure the community’s safety as store’s dynamics change in the holiday season with more shoppers and additional inventory, according to an alert sent out by the city today.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Afton man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash
A single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County on Monday took the life of an Afton man. Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of the crash on the 300 block of Ortman Road at 8 a.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle, 71-year-old...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton documentaries will tell stories of Latino businesses and aftermath of 2020 flood
Staunton filmmaker and documentarian David Verde will release several films next year. One of the films is focused on North Central Avenue business owners in the aftermath of the 2020 downtown flood. “It was fall 2020, work was slow due to the pandemic and I was desperate for a project...
