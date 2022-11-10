Read full article on original website
Sleep deprivation associated with the occurrence and poor treatment outcomes of arrhythmias
Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Sleep is essential to the normal psychological and physiological activities of the human body. Increasing evidence indicates that sleep deprivation is associated with the occurrence, development, and poor treatment effects of various arrhythmias. Sleep deprivation affects not only the...
Study examines how the dopamine system processes aversive unpleasant events
A new study at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience has examined how the dopamine system processes aversive unpleasant events. It is well known that the dopamine system plays a crucial role in motivation, learning and movement. One of the main functions of dopamine is to predict the occurrence of rewarding experiences and the availability of rewards in our environment. In this context, the dopamine system informs our brains about so-called 'reward prediction errors' - the difference between received and predicted rewards. Dopamine neurons become more active when a reward occurs unexpectedly or if it is bigger than expected, and they show depressed activity when we receive less reward than predicted. These error signals help us to learn from our mistakes and teach us how to achieve rewarding experiences.
High-intensity aerobic exercise can cut metastatic cancer risk by 72%
A new study at Tel Aviv University found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%. According to the researchers, intensity aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor. The study was led by two...
Older adults suffer from persistent cognitive impairment after recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection
In addition to the respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms that accompany COVID-19, many people with the virus experience short- and/or long-term neuropsychiatric symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, and cognitive and attention deficits, known as "brain fog." For some, these neurological symptoms persist, and researchers are working to understand the mechanisms by which this brain dysfunction occurs, and what that means for cognitive health long term.
More adverse reactions following bivalent COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server examined adverse reactions after administration of a bivalent BNT162b2 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine booster. Vaccination is critical against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), but emerging mutant variants of the virus impair the effectiveness of vaccines based on the...
How mRNA vaccines work without an added adjuvant
In a recent study published in the Immunity journal, researchers explored the current knowledge of the mechanism employed by messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines to elicit innate immune activation. The nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccines used against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) include BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna). These nucleoside-modified mRNA- lipid nanoparticles...
Survey assesses prevalence of H5N8 influenza in birds
A recent Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease journal study assessed the prevalence of the avian influenza H5N8 virus among birds to determine its pervasiveness based on geographical locations and time-point. Herein, a combined prevalence of 1.6% with an upper limit of 1.9% was reported, with incidences that varied at different...
Food Outreach rolls out medically-tailored meals for diabetic patients below poverty line
The importance of nutrition for people with chronic illness can’t be overlooked. And for those who are of limited means, that can be especially difficult. Food Outreach is hoping to help people with diabetes who can’t afford quality meals.
Study suggests the rapid expansion of naïve T cells can provide a fast and effective immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and other viral infections
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the early T cell responses during severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections to understand the mechanisms of rapid clonal expansion that characterize the T cell responses to acute infections and vaccinations. Background. Strong and rapid T-cell...
Virginia Tech researcher receives $400,000 NSF grant to develop novel skin scent sampler
Human skin is the body's largest organ. It also protects internal living tissue and other organs, regulates body temperature, and even metabolizes vitamin D. Studies suggest that skin diseases modify the molecular and microbial composition of human skin, making it a rich source of information about our physical health. Masoud...
What was the global SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence from January 2020 to April 2022?
In a recent study published in PLoS Medicine, researchers assessed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seroprevalence worldwide between January 2020 and April 2022. Since the beginning of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, research is still lacking in understanding SARS-CoV-2. Routine surveillance statistics underestimate the extent...
How air pollution affects the central nervous system over time
An article published in the journal Toxics describes how air pollutants adversely impact the human nervous system. Study: Neuroinflammation and Neurodegeneration of the Central Nervous System from Air Pollutants: A Scoping Review. Image Credit: Hung Chung Chih / Shutterstock. Impact of pollutants on the nervous system. Neurotoxicants are chemicals capable...
The viral fitness and antigenic relationship among Omicron sublineages
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers used mouse models and human airway cell cultures to investigate the relative viral replication rates and cross-neutralization against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron sublineages. Background. The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineage BA.1 was first detected in November 2021....
Study assesses musculoskeletal health needs of underserved patients
To improve the health of a community, the first step is to identify its most pressing needs. To that end, in 2022 Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) implemented a community-based participatory research (CBPR) approach to assess musculoskeletal health needs, identify health disparities and support the development of initiatives to address unmet needs.
Decades-long effort to reduce stillbirth risk in the U.S. has been offset by newly identified risks
A decades-long effort to lower the stillbirth rate in the United States has stalled, as has progress in closing a persistent gap in excess stillbirths experienced by Black women compared with White women, according to a Rutgers-led study. "Over the last 40 years, we have reduced certain risk factors for...
SARS-CoV-2 detected in white-tailed deer in Canada
In a recent study published in Nature Microbiology, researchers investigated the detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in white-tailed deer. Background. Wildlife reservoirs of viruses with a broad host range can facilitate the emergence of human-infecting viral variants. There is phylogenomic evidence of the continuous transmission of...
Thousands of experts hired to aid public health departments are losing their jobs
As covid-19 raged, roughly 4,000 highly skilled epidemiologists, communication specialists, and public health nurses were hired by a nonprofit tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to plug the holes at battered public health departments on the front lines. But over the past few months, the majority of...
Cancer Research Horizons: The Innovation Engine of Cancer Research UK
Following News-Medical's attendance to ELRIG 2022, we spoke with Cancer Research UK spin-out, Cancer Research Horizons, about their role in bringing treatment innovations to cancer patients. Could you introduce yourself and your journey in this sector?. I, Rachel Grimley, have the privilege of serving as the Senior Vice President of...
Long-term humoral response and its determinants following 2- and 3-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers compared the waning of vaccine-induced immunity from two and three doses of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine BNT162b2 by conducting a repeated serological study to assess the prolonged humoral response. Background. The concerted global...
Flu cases continue to rise throughout the U.S.
According to the United States Influenza Surveillance Report (FluView) published each week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rate of influenza cases throughout the country continues to rise, with its highest levels reported in Mid-Atlantic states, as well as south-central regions of the West Coast.
