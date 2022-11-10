Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
GF council wrestles with bridge study
The Grand Forks council failed to reach consensus on hiring a consultant to continue work on the scoping phase for two potential south side bridges. A committee is recommending SRF Consulting be allowed to continue planning for an inter-city bridge and a river crossing at Merrifield Road. The cost of the analysis is just over $151,000 dollars. East Grand Forks has proposed a 50-50 funding split between the two cities. Grand Forks wants to add Grand Forks and Polk Counties into the mix.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE THE SOUTHBOUND LANE OF MILL ROAD FOR ND STATE MILL CONSTRUCTION
Grand Forks road crews will be closing the southbound lane of Mill Road at the ND State Mill on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The lane closure is to allow a crane to be parked next to the ND State Mill for work on their roof. The lane closure is expected...
KNOX News Radio
Flu activity picking up steam
Flu cases are starting to climb in North Dakota. Two weeks ago the state reported a dozen confirmed cases over a seven day span. This past week the case counts jumped by 49. For the season the tally is up to 182 – with four hospitalizations. According to the...
valleynewslive.com
Move your car to avoid fines in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City crews in Grand Forks will be removing snow Monday night into early Tuesday morning downtown. They want to remind residents to have your vehicles moved off the avenues before you go to bed to avoid a fine.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
Agriculture Online
Starting to farm with no excuses
For as long as he can remember, Justin Zahradka of Lawton, North Dakota, has wanted to farm and raise cattle. He grew up on a small farm, helping his parents care for a herd of 20 cows. “I liked the cattle, and I had a passion for working with nature,” he says.
trfradio.com
Brush Mower Stolen West of Thief River Falls
Authorities responded to a theft call over the weekend west of Thief River Falls. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, theft of a 2 place aluminum trailer and a 54 inch Swisher brush mower was reported from the 15 thousand block of Pembina Trail. The call came in...
kvrr.com
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
KNOX News Radio
Gun shots fired in south Grand Forks
Grand Forks police say an adult female was placed into custody after a Sunday morning report of shots fired. The GFPD responded to 137 Columbia Court around 8:30 a.m. by a party who said they saw a female fire a handgun. When officers arrived the subjected was placed into custody. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The female was brought to Altru Hospital.
KNOX News Radio
Fatal crash in Walsh County
The North Dakota Patrol has identified a 48-year old man who died when the SUV he was a passenger in crashed into a tree Saturday night. Authorities say Jason Schatzke of Wheatland (ND) was one of five passengers in the vehicle driven by 46-year old Christopher Thompson of Grafton. Thompson was traveling on Walsh County Road 9 – about four-miles east of Edinberg – when he entered the ditch.
KNOX News Radio
Storm dumps heavy snow over RRV
The “Colorado Low” that brought lots of snow to the region is now existing the state. Now comes the clean-up. The National Weather Service says it appears the Bismarck-Mandan area received the largest snowfall amounts. Meteorologist John Paul Martin at the Bismarck NWS office says Bismarck reported a record 17 inches of snow – and Mandan received over 20.
KNOX News Radio
Medical issue may have played role in MN hunter’s death
Authorities say a medical problem may have played a role in the death of a 65-year-old Centerville (MN) hunter in Cass County. The County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 9-1-1 call around 2:30 PM on Nov. 7th about the incident. Deputies and responders arrived at the scene in...
KNOX News Radio
UND rises to 16th in FCS poll
UND’s football team moves up three notches to 16th in the latest Stats Perform FCS Poll…following a nine-point win over South Dakota. No change in the top four: South Dakota State is on top, then come Sacramento State, Montana State and NDSU. UND plays its final regular season...
KNOX News Radio
GFSO identifies body found in ditch
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an 85 year old man who was found in a ditch near Northwood on Monday. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department was notified of the body by a rural mail carrier around 10:30 a.m. The ditch was along the 200 block of 41st Street Northeast.
valleynewslive.com
Three brothers plead guilty in brutal beating of Grafton 20-year-old
GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three brothers are pleading guilty in the assault of a 20-year-old Grafton man on April 3rd, 2022. Kurtis Graver was sitting inside of his car waiting for his friend to run inside and pickup a pizza. He was then “beaten to a pulp” by...
KNOX News Radio
2 UND players honored by MVFC
Two UND players have been honored with weekly awards from the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Junior Quarterback Tommy Schuster is the co-offensive player of the week. In Saturday’s win over South Dakota, Schuster completed 24 of 28 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. And freshman linebacker Malachi McNeal...
KNOX News Radio
UND sinks to 19th in hockey polls
UND is 4-5-and-2. The Fighting Hawks play host to Miami this weekend.
