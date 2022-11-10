The Grand Forks council failed to reach consensus on hiring a consultant to continue work on the scoping phase for two potential south side bridges. A committee is recommending SRF Consulting be allowed to continue planning for an inter-city bridge and a river crossing at Merrifield Road. The cost of the analysis is just over $151,000 dollars. East Grand Forks has proposed a 50-50 funding split between the two cities. Grand Forks wants to add Grand Forks and Polk Counties into the mix.

