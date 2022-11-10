ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
FraminghamSOURCE

Homesense Opening Newest Store in Virginia

FRAMINGHAM – Homesense, part of the TJX Companies, is opening its latest store in Newport News, Virginia on November 17. The store is located in the Tech Center at 12080 Jefferson Avenue. Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a rug emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Newport News seeking mural artist for new project

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Blog: Cooler air arrives and sticks around for awhile

As a strong cool front moves through our area, we’ll see a shift in our wind direction and a big change in our temperatures. Highs on Saturday climbed into the 70s across much of the region. We hit 77 at the Norfolk airport, which wasn’t a record but it was close. The record was 80°F. It certainly was warm!
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
SUFFOLK, VA

