Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
WAVY News 10
Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
Homesense Opening Newest Store in Virginia
FRAMINGHAM – Homesense, part of the TJX Companies, is opening its latest store in Newport News, Virginia on November 17. The store is located in the Tech Center at 12080 Jefferson Avenue. Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a rug emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an...
Norfolk sets sail on expanded partnership with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk announced Monday that Carnival will operate out of the Mermaid City 6 months out of the year, starting in May, and will offer year-round service by 2025!
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
Coast Guard rescues 4 people near Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
The Coast Guard rescued four people from a disabled sailing vessel Monday. They say it was about two miles east of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
'My heart just broke' | Friends remember Virginia Beach woman found dead in Mexico Airbnb
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday night, the Virginia Beach small business community came together to honor Kandace Florence. "She was a light. She just lit up a room. Had the cutest little dimples, brightest smile." That's how Pattie Ditewig and Michelle Odom describe their friend Kandace. Kandace ran a...
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
By Seigler's estimate, his company has produced about 25-thousand reels. Not only are the reels made in the United States, so are all the materials and components that go into them.
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
Multiple firearms stolen during burglary at 2 homes in Newport News neighborhood
Police say multiple firearms were stolen during a home burglary in Newport News earlier this month.
WAVY News 10
Newport News seeking mural artist for new project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
WAVY News 10
Blog: Cooler air arrives and sticks around for awhile
As a strong cool front moves through our area, we’ll see a shift in our wind direction and a big change in our temperatures. Highs on Saturday climbed into the 70s across much of the region. We hit 77 at the Norfolk airport, which wasn’t a record but it was close. The record was 80°F. It certainly was warm!
WAVY News 10
2 injured in Suffolk crash
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk plans to make a major announcement on Monday, Nov. 14 involving cruise ships coming to the Downtown waterfront.
Former Yankee Candle Williamsburg store set to become entertainment center
The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to award a revenue-sharing incentive to Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center that plans to open in 2023.
