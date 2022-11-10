Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO