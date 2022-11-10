ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Museum of Broadway opens in New York City

NEW YORK -- It is hard to believe, but more than 100 years after the theater district moved to Midtown, there's been no museum devoted to Broadway -- until now. The founders of the Museum Of Broadway designed it for anyone interested in its history with a social focus on the American musical.
