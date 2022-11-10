Florida in its first in-state competition of the season against Florida Atlantic lost Monday night 76-74 after a close comeback push by the Gators came up short at the end. FAU led most of the game with the help of the Owls bench scoring 34 points, including 20 points by senior guard Michael Forrest. UF on the other hand struggled, shooting 38% from the field throughout the game and finding no help from the bench that provided only five points to the Gators offense.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO