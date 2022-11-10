ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families living in cul-de-sac near Doncaster are to terrified to go out after TEN burglaries in 18 months with only ONE resulting in a conviction

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Families in a cul-de-sac in South Yorkshire have spoken of how they are too frightened to step out of their homes at night after being repeatedly targeted by thugs and thieves.

Oak Grove in Armthorpe, near Doncaster, and streets in its proximity have been targeted ten times over the past year-and-a-half.

The crimes have seen cars, bikes and expensive scooters swiped from 14 houses – with police only able to prosecute over one burglary.

Cancer sufferer Sharon Hornsby, 61, was attacked with a baseball bat during one particularly nasty raid, according to the BBC.

Two masked attackers hit her with the weapon as she had to hide under a bed sheet until the police turned up.

Her ordeal has left her too scared to sleep and she spends her hours watching CCTV she has put up around her house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lluH9_0j69xwJY00
Oak Grove near Doncaster, and streets have been targeted a total of 10 times in 18 months
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YP9B3_0j69xwJY00
Resident Sharon Hornsby, 61, was attacked with a baseball bat during one raid and is scared

She told the BBC: 'I was on the phone while they were robbing me. He put this hand around my neck, and the first thing I thought was, ''My God, he's going to strangle me''.

'He took my chains from around my neck, my rings off me, and the next minute the baseball bat knocked me unconscious.'

Bob McGuiness, a resident and a former police officer, said the force rarely went out to the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNqs8_0j69xwJY00
Bob McGuiness, a resident and a former police officer, said the force rarely went out to area

He claimed any complaints were often not investigated until the next day, or sometimes up to three days later.

'It's getting to be a crisis where people daren't go out at night,' he said.

'You've got to keep your eye on anybody that walks down the street.'

South Yorkshire Police have insisted it has gone to every burglary and investigated them properly.

Det Supt Jamie Henderson said: 'We understand the trauma felt by victims of burglary, especially in your own home.

'We know it can be invasive and distressing, which is why South Yorkshire Police ensures all residential burglaries are attended by an officer and a crime scene investigator so all lines of enquiry can be carried out.'

