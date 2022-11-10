Read full article on original website
thecitypages.com
Wausau Police identify suspect in strange power meter vandalism
Wausau Police have identified a man in connection with damaging a residential power meter on the city’s east side. Police last week shared video footage of a man stepping onto a residential property in the 300 block of N. Bellis Street. The man is dressed in a black balaclava and carrying a long blade that appears to be a machete. The man hacks apart the power meter, cutting off power to the area,. He then does something to tamper with it.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Police Working to Identify Suspect Connection With Damage to a Power Meter
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department are looking for clues after someone damaged a residential power meter in the area of North Bellis Street Friday morning. Officers released a video on Facebook which shows the suspect approaching a residential building at around 4:15 AM, then walking away. According to the homeowner, this incident has happened several times in the last few days with each incident occurring at about the same time.
wxpr.org
Four arrested in Northwoods drug conspiracy; police searching for fifth person connected to case
Police are searching for a fifth person connected to this case. Anyone with information about where Benjamin Somers, 35, is should contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says its arrested four suspects they believe have been distributing meth in the Northwoods in...
wearegreenbay.com
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
WSAW
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people remain in the Oneida County Jail on allegations they were distributing meth from a Mexican drug cartel. Authorities are also looking for a fifth suspect who they’ve identified as Benjamin Somers, 35. David Lassiter, 39, remains in custody on $25,000 cash bond. Kimberly...
cwbradio.com
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
95.5 FM WIFC
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
Dateline NBC profiles Marathon County cold case murder this week
Dateline NBC will air a program Friday profiling the death of a Unity man whose wife was convicted of murdering him more than 15 years after he was killed. Ken Juedes was 58 when he was shot to death on Aug. 30, 2006 at the couple’s home, at H3752 Maple Road in the town of Hull. Juedes was found in his bed with two shotgun wounds to the chest.
Thousands without power in Weston
More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
Wausau area obituaries November 11, 2022
On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mary LaRue, beloved wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 92. Mary was born on June 14, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to Clementine and John McParland. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952. She married Jim LaRue of Coraopolis, PA on October 30, 1954. They raised four children, Jim (Janice), Bob (Laura), Nancy (Jay) and Patty (Tim). Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by her four children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mary lived her life devoted to her family and many friends. Her strong faith in God guided her throughout her life and her infectious smile, sparkling eyes and joyous love of life will be forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.
WSAW
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
95.5 FM WIFC
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the city has set yet another completion deadline for the new drinking water treatment plant. The goal is now to have water flowing out of the facility before the end of the year after numerous delays including the most recent setback which involved some equipment malfunctions for the new facility. Rosenberg says it has been a frustrating process for everyone, especially as the city continues to deal with PFAS in its drinking water. “There are some mechanical things that the contractor is working through. [That led to] a quick meeting to make sure we are all on the same page and the same terms,” said Rosenberg. “We gave Miron (the contractor) 30 days to get everything that needs to be done, and we expect that to happen.”
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
onfocus.news
Marathon County Case to be Featured on NBC’s “Dateline”
UNITY, WI (OnFocus) – Friday’s episode of the popular NBC program “Dateline” is scheduled to feature an episode that highlights a Marathon County murder case. Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on August 29, 2006 as he slept. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until 2019 when his second wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes was charged and arrested. In October 2021, a jury found Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree murder and she was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau School Board Votes to Explore District-Wide Consolidation, Restructuring
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board voted unanimously to open up a formal discussion around possible restructuring at the secondary level and consolidation of their 13 elementary schools. Monday’s vote followed a presentation from Superintendent Keith Hilts, who noted that both parents and district staff see the...
onfocus.news
Accident on HWY 29 Near HWY 97
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – There is an active accident scene on HWY 29 near the exit for HWY 97. Traffic is closed to westbound traffic and travelers can expect delays as emergency crews address the scene. The accident is near mile marker 145. We welcome your stories! Contact...
merrillfotonews.com
