WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the city has set yet another completion deadline for the new drinking water treatment plant. The goal is now to have water flowing out of the facility before the end of the year after numerous delays including the most recent setback which involved some equipment malfunctions for the new facility. Rosenberg says it has been a frustrating process for everyone, especially as the city continues to deal with PFAS in its drinking water. “There are some mechanical things that the contractor is working through. [That led to] a quick meeting to make sure we are all on the same page and the same terms,” said Rosenberg. “We gave Miron (the contractor) 30 days to get everything that needs to be done, and we expect that to happen.”

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO