ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies

An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in a diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988. His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Mr Nasseri was...
BBC

NI Protocol: UK plays down imminent breakthrough

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has played down expectations of a deal soon over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mr Cleverley said he does not want people to get the idea "we are on the cusp of some amazing breakthrough". He told a committee of MPs on Tuesday that while there is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy