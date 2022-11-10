Read full article on original website
BBC
Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies
An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in a diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988. His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Mr Nasseri was...
BBC
NI Protocol: UK plays down imminent breakthrough
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has played down expectations of a deal soon over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mr Cleverley said he does not want people to get the idea "we are on the cusp of some amazing breakthrough". He told a committee of MPs on Tuesday that while there is...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
About a dozen demonstrators protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the start of an event hosted by the Russian delegation at the U.N. climate conference
