Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related, DPS says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Concerns grow over issues in ‘The Zone’, downtown Phoenix homeless encampment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Concerns are growing over issues at a massive homeless encampment in Phoenix following a tragic discovery on Saturday. Phoenix police say officers found a dead newborn lying in the street after someone called 911. Then, multiple tents caught fire on Monday morning, leaving one man badly injured. “There is just so much that goes on with drugs, theft, and assaults every night. There is never a dull moment,” said Joel Coplin.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
PAYSON, AZ
AZFamily

Catering company hiring hundreds ahead of two major Phoenix-area events early next year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - M Culinary Concepts, Arizona’s largest catering company, is looking to hire hundreds just in time for the Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open. The 25-year-old company was listed in the BestCompanies AZ Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. Seasonal, full, and part-time positions are open for front-of-house, back-of-house, warehouse/facilities, transportation, and cafe support. No experience is required. If you’d like to schedule an interview, text REBEL to 89743 for a 15-minute interview. You can also click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Former county recorder Helen Purcell reacts to midterms

Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe. One woman, a passenger in the rideshare car, was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Energetic young girl looking for loving family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Harlowe is a fun, young girl who likes a lot of things. “I like to eat Twizzlers and candy,” she said. But what I found out quickly at Fat Cats in Queen Creek is that she really, really loves the claw vending machine. And who can blame her, since it’s filled with tons of colorful and soft stuffed animals. We tried more than a few times with a setback or two.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
AZFamily

Officer shoots, kills armed suicidal man in Goodyear, police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer opened fire on a suicidal man with a knife, killing him on Saturday night, Goodyear police said. Officers went to a neighborhood near South Estrella Parkway and Elliott Road around 5:30 p.m. after someone called about a man who was stabbing himself with a knife, police said. When they got there, they found the man in the backyard.
GOODYEAR, AZ

