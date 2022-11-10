Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
The richest person in Phoenix, ArizonaLuay RahilPhoenix, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Closes Less Than 1 Month After OpeningGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Banner and Dignity Health implementing visitor restrictions as RSV cases rise. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Several hospitals will be requiring masks and not allowing visitors under the age of...
AZFamily
High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related, DPS says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
AZFamily
Concerns grow over issues in ‘The Zone’, downtown Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Concerns are growing over issues at a massive homeless encampment in Phoenix following a tragic discovery on Saturday. Phoenix police say officers found a dead newborn lying in the street after someone called 911. Then, multiple tents caught fire on Monday morning, leaving one man badly injured. “There is just so much that goes on with drugs, theft, and assaults every night. There is never a dull moment,” said Joel Coplin.
AZFamily
Republican Rachel Mitchell explains new approach to crime after winning Maricopa County Attorney race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This morning, Democrat Julie Gunnigle conceded to Republican incumbent Rachel Mitchell in the Maricopa County attorney race. Mitchell had a 4-point lead over Gunnigle, with 68,000 votes still left to count. While Mitchell is thrilled, she says it’s time to get to work. “I don’t really...
AZFamily
New concerns surrounding "The Zone", Phoenix's biggest homeless encampment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This morning, Democrat Julie Gunnigle conceded to Republican incumbent Rachel Mitchell in the Maricopa County attorney race. Mitchell had a 4-point lead over Gunnigle, with 68,000 votes still left to count. While Mitchell is thrilled, she says it's time to get to work.
AZFamily
Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon serves up some of the best barbecue in Arizona
SUPERIOR, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Just an hour outside of Phoenix, you’ll find some of the best barbecue in the state. Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon opened in Superior during the pandemic.
AZFamily
Governor's race remains close as final ballots are counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we're looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
AZFamily
Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
AZFamily
Catering company hiring hundreds ahead of two major Phoenix-area events early next year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - M Culinary Concepts, Arizona’s largest catering company, is looking to hire hundreds just in time for the Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open. The 25-year-old company was listed in the BestCompanies AZ Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. Seasonal, full, and part-time positions are open for front-of-house, back-of-house, warehouse/facilities, transportation, and cafe support. No experience is required. If you’d like to schedule an interview, text REBEL to 89743 for a 15-minute interview. You can also click here.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Edges Katie Hobbs in Latest Maricopa County Election Results, But Not by Enough
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
AZFamily
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
AZFamily
Hobbs' lead increases to over 26,000 votes ahead of Lake in Arizona governor race
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s. Thousands of ballots still need to be tallied in Maricopa County. Updated: 7...
AZFamily
Republican Rachel Mitchell declares victory in Maricopa County attorney race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This morning, Democrat Julie Gunnigle conceded to Republican incumbent Rachel Mitchell in the Maricopa County attorney race. Mitchell had a 4-point lead over Gunnigle, with 68,000 votes still left to count. While Mitchell is thrilled, she says it's time to get to work.
AZFamily
Former county recorder Helen Purcell reacts to midterms
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s.
AZFamily
AZ Langar on Wheels provides food to homeless and others in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Community outreach can be made even more meaningful when it’s a grassroots effort to bring food directly to those who go hungry every day. That’s what AZ Langar on Wheels is all about, and why this is Something Good. Dr. Vikas Karla wrote to...
AZFamily
Energetic young girl looking for loving family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Harlowe is a fun, young girl who likes a lot of things. “I like to eat Twizzlers and candy,” she said. But what I found out quickly at Fat Cats in Queen Creek is that she really, really loves the claw vending machine. And who can blame her, since it’s filled with tons of colorful and soft stuffed animals. We tried more than a few times with a setback or two.
AZFamily
Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe
Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s.
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
AZFamily
Officer shoots, kills armed suicidal man in Goodyear, police say
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer opened fire on a suicidal man with a knife, killing him on Saturday night, Goodyear police said. Officers went to a neighborhood near South Estrella Parkway and Elliott Road around 5:30 p.m. after someone called about a man who was stabbing himself with a knife, police said. When they got there, they found the man in the backyard.
AZFamily
Let COIT Cleaning and Restoration get your home in shape for the holidays
PHOENIX (COIT Cleaning and Restoration) - With the holidays approaching, family and loved ones will be gathering. COIT Cleaning and Restoration can help you get your home ready.
