ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump Finds Few Friends Even Among His Staunchest Allies

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Disappointing midterm elections results for the Republicans have left former President Donald Trump with few political friends.

As the results of Tuesday's elections came in and it became increasingly apparent that there would not be a "red wave," as many had predicted, some high-profile conservative figures and media outlets have blamed Trump and urged the party to leave him behind as the GOP sets its sights on 2024.

Even though some Republicans were battling for Trump's endorsement in the GOP primaries, Trump-backed candidates failed to win their races in a number of key swing states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Kansas, on Tuesday. The results suggested that MAGA-brand candidates are unable to replicate the political success that the former president had in 2016.

"Republicans are looking at Trump perhaps even more carefully at this moment," Audrey Haynes, an associate political science professor at the University of Georgia, told Newsweek. "He comes with risks."

GOP Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida touched on the problems with GOP candidates in a Wednesday op-ed for The Daily Caller, although he stressed his loyalty to the former president and voiced support for a possible Trump run in 2024.

"Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016," Gaetz wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hvzIS_0j69xcuG00
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Tuesday night event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The midterm elections' results have prompted some Republicans to urge the GOP to move away from Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Then on Thursday he tweeted, "McCarthy, McConnell, McDaniel, McFailure," notably leaving out Trump's name as he faulted top Republicans (House Minority Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel) for the party's defeats in the midterms.

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller also suggested that McConnell was to blame for GOP's Senate losses, even as others pointed to Trump.

"If Mitch had spent in Arizona — instead of blackballing Blake [Masters] and funneling money in Alaska to defeat the de fact GOP nominee — Blake would have already won handily. This was a deliberate choice," Miller tweeted on Wednesday.

But Gaetz's and Miller's unwavering support for Trump is becoming rare within the Republican Party. Faced with Tuesday's uncertain outlook for control of Congress, many of the former president's closest allies have remained mum about the former president in the wake of Election Day. Even Florida Senator Rick Scott, whom Trump touted as a "likely candidate" to replace McConnell as the party's Senate leader, has refused to say whether he'd support Trump if he runs for a second term.

As many Trump loyalists distance themselves from the former president, Trump is left with a much smaller pool of supporters, like Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, who said that while there's "going to be some reflection" on the results of the midterms, Trump should still be the face of the Republican Party.

Speaking on radio's Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Wednesday, Jordan said he'd let Trump decide when to announce a 2024 campaign, adding that he's "supported President Trump" and believes he did more in the White House "than any president we've ever had."

But no supporter is as staunch as Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who not only continues to support a Trump run in 2024 but called out Republicans who fault the former president for the GOP's midterm losses.

On Wednesday, Greene told longtime Trump ally and former adviser Steve Bannon that blaming the ex-president is "shortsighted and ridiculous."

"That is a lazy, pathetic, wimpy, easy mindset," Greene said on Bannon's War Room: Pandemic podcast. "President Trump isn't the problem. President Trump is doing everything he can to help Republicans across this country.

"We have to wrap up [election security] issues instead of blaming one man," the congresswoman said. "I'm not going to have that today. It needs to end, and I'm sick and tired of it."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's representatives for comment.

Comments / 48

Val Maria
4d ago

Trump doesn’t believe in friends, he believes in people that will enhance him. That’s all he cares about, once they fail he drops them and runs over them. The only person that matters is he. Not even his children or wife matter. Karma will come again and knock him down, he had his chance and blew it.

Reply
30
Lucky☘ Gang ☘13
4d ago

trump was sitting on over 100 million.....trump wanted seditious candidates then it's his responsibility to spend some money. trump is to blame and his FLUNKIES like Stephen Miller 🖕🤡

Reply(2)
16
Lm
4d ago

You are nothing to trump unless your useful. When he uses you up, under the bus you go.

Reply(1)
24
Related
CNN

Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer

In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Daily Mail

'Remember I am a "Stable Genius"': Trump APOLOGIZES to Melania and Sean Hannity for 'fictional stories' he lashed out at them over midterms, says Oz was LOSING before his endorsement and insists he did a 'great job' - as GOP blames him

Donald Trump made a vaguely sarcastic if not insincere public apology to his wife Melania and Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday over reports that he vented his anger at them for suggesting he endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. The former president unleashed against 'fictional stories' that suggest...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

“Remember when Trump called your wife ugly?”: Ted Cruz brutally heckled at Yankee Stadium

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sunday to cheer for the Houston Astros, who routed the Yankees 6-5 for a spot in the upcoming World Series. But the baseball rivalry paled in comparison to the jeers that Cruz received from gamegoers in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘How is this real life?’: Critics react to Matt Gaetz nicknaming Trump ‘Big Daddy’

A moment of perhaps unintended levity was sprinkled into a speech delivered by Rep Matt Gaetz while he was stumping at Donald Trump’s rally in Florida ahead of this week’s midterms.The event, held to support the Senator Marco Rubio’s re-election campaign, featured flowery commentary from the Florida congressman, where he heaped praise on the former president and classified him as the ultimate “closer” in US politics.“It is closing time in these midterm elections. The fight is on, and there is no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” said the GOP congressman, a conclusion that earned him a...
FLORIDA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jesse Watters Copes on Fox News by Moaning Not Enough People Hate Biden

The day after Republicans underperformed expectations in this year’s midterm elections, Fox News host Jesse Watters offered an explanation: President Joe Biden is just too likable.“I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Watters began, making clear his surprise at the Democrat’s defeat of the Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz, who Watters said was untrustworthy and generally “not a great candidate.”The Fox host then criticized Republicans for lagging behind their competitors in the early vote tally.“There is no Republican early vote strategy. Can anybody tell me what that is? Republicans vote on Election Day. Democrats vote for five weeks,” Watters said, reflecting what voting...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1037M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy