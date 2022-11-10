ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 324

Berzerker_Raider
4d ago

funny, I'm yet to see any improvement on the economic situation. my wallet is still crying and won't tell us where the nasty politicians touched it.

Reply
143
LocalGuy
5d ago

If you measure inflation daily the median will be zero inflation. Maybe Newsweek can deceive people with that lie next. “Since Yesterday there has been no inflation”

Reply(10)
147
DOUBLE BUBBLE
5d ago

What a huge lie. Has anyone seen prices drop? We sure haven't. 5 dozen eggs was 8 bucks 2 yrs ago, now 18🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

Reply(35)
155
