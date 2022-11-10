ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize

By Alix Martichoux, Jason O. Boyd, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuEZj_0j69xR9900

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. ( WNCT ) — A visit to the pharmacy really paid off for one North Carolina man.

Michael Buck was speaking with a pharmacy employee at a Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ahead of this week’s record-breaking $2 billion drawing . He usually doesn’t play the lottery unless the prizes are really big, he told the state’s lottery officials .

“I usually start playing when the jackpot goes over $500 million,” he said. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service.”

Buck said he walked over and bought one, making a promise to the employee on the way out. “I told her, ‘If I win I’ll come back and buy you a car.’”

Megalodon teeth highlight of North Carolina non-profit’s online auction

He didn’t win the $2 billion – that massive prize went to a lucky Southern California resident – but the 62-year-old matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. He doubled his prize with the Power Play 2X multiplier, winning $100,000, says the North Carolina Lottery.

After federal and state taxes, Buck got to keep $71,017 when he claimed his prize.

What about that promise he made to his new friend at the pharmacy counter?

“I didn’t hit the jackpot so I can’t buy her a car, but I’ll definitely bring her something,” Buck said. He told the North Carolina Lottery he plans to use a big chunk of his winnings to help him through retirement.

After Tuesday’s big win, the Powerball jackpot reset. As of Thursday, it was at $47 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

100-year-old veteran reads to blind North Carolinians every week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Every Wednesday morning at 10, Bob Kruger rolls his walker into the studio, plunks down in a comfortable chair and starts reading the newspaper in his gravelly voice — a 100-year-old radio celebrity with an audience that swoons over every word. He thumbs through the clippings he’ll read on-air: Emperor Penguins […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Police trying to identify people who used fake money to make purchases

Roanoke Rapids, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the use of counterfeit money to make purchases. According to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, three individuals went into a Walgreens on Julian R Allsbrook Highway and used counterfeit money to purchase items. The police department is trying...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man hit, killed near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount. Police said Lamar Gaddett died from his injuries. Gaddett was 49 years old. All northbound lanes of Wesleyan Blvd. were closed near the accident scene at Sutter’s Creek Blvd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
79K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy