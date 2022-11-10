ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xvc1g_0j69x7p600

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commissio n . Details.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11

The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in our armed forces. Veterans Day is the day set aside to honor all who have served this country, whether in times of war or peace. It always falls on Nov. 11.

What is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is when we honor anyone and everyone who has ever served in any branch of the military. This includes the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force. It also includes every individual, whether alive or deceased. However, the day is primarily meant to thank living veterans for their service and sacrifices.

How is Veterans Day different from Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day?

While the days we set aside to honor the U.S. armed forces might seem a little confusing, the three main holidays — Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day — each have a particular purpose.

  • Veterans Day: Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11. It honors anyone who has ever served.
  • Memorial Day: Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May. It honors anyone who gave their life in service to this country.
  • Armed Forces Day: Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May. It honors anyone currently serving in one of the six branches of the military.

Which retailers offer something special for veterans?

  • Backcountry : As a thank you to community heroes, Backcountry offers active duty military personnel, veterans and military family members a 20% discount on select full-price online purchases.
  • Hickory Farms: To help with gift giving, Hickory Farms offers free shipping for all eligible military gifts headed overseas to APO, DPO, and FPO addresses.
  • Home Depot : At Home Depot, active military, veterans and their spouses enjoy 10% off eligible purchases (up to $400 annuallyÂ­).
  • KitchenAid : KitchenAid offers those who serve a discount of 25% off most products on its website.
  • Kohl’s : Kohl’s offers active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend (Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13) with valid ID. Additionally, Kohl’s offers 15% off in-store purchases every Monday of the year to active and former military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families.
  • Omaha Steaks : Omaha Steaks offers a $10 Military Discount to active duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
  • Therabody : Therabody gives verified members of the military 20% off select Therabody products.
  • Zenni : As a thank you, Zenni offers active military, reservists, veterans, and military spouses a 10% discount on all purchases.

Deals you can get on Veterans Day

While there aren’t a lot of retailers that offer exclusive discounts for veterans on Veterans Day, there are sales galore on everything from laptops to luggage . Here are a few of the best Veterans Day deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kc6Sj_0j69x7p600

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 Intel

This power-packed laptop has a 12th Generation Intel Core and runs Windows 11 Home. It’s ideal for general home use and comes with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. It’s on sale for 40% off. Sold by Lenovo

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNx9V_0j69x7p600

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit

This combo kit is a super deal for the casual handyperson. It comes with a compact drill/driver, an impact driver, two batteries, a charger and a carry bag. It’s on sale for 35% off. Sold by Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNyxw_0j69x7p600

Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover Fleece

Feel comfortable and look great wearing this stylish and functional fleece. It offers moisture-wicking warmth and ribbed cuffs to hold in body heat. It is on sale for up to 35% off. Sold by Backcountry

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pWA7_0j69x7p600

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

If you just need a quick cup of coffee, this single-serve Keurig is made for you. Its compact size allows it to fit nearly anywhere, and fresh hot coffee is ready in minutes. It’s on sale for 50% off. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwiPk_0j69x7p600

Samsonite Spin Tech 5.0 Hardside Luggage Collection

This luggage is the perfect combination of lightweight and rugged. It also has an eye-catching style, making it easy to identify. The telescopic handle locks at three different heights and the locks are TSA-approved. It’s on sale for $169.99 with code: SCORE (regularly $400). Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

NEW UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in after deadly parade shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, during the National Peanut Festival Parade in downtown Dothan. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan turned himself in to police custody just before midnight on Saturday. Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

NEW VIDEO: Deadly Dothan parade shooting, 1 dead, police search for 2

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)- Police have confirmed that one is dead and two are wanted for questioning following a deadly shooting at the Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan. According to a DPD press release, Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was shot in the torso during a fight. Fluellen was taken to Southeast Health Medical […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

One dead, two others injured in shooting at West Point Depot

Update 11/13: Authorities have confirmed one person has died and two others are injured following a shooting at the West Point Depot Saturday night. Authorities say 53-year-old Terrance Holloway was killed in the shooting. The identities and condition of the two other victims are unknown at this time. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this […]
WEST POINT, GA
WRBL News 3

Two killed in wrong-way crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – We know the names of two people killed Sunday night when Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash along Interstate 85 north around 8:00. According to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton the driver of vehicle one died around 9:40 at EAMC. An occupant in vehicle […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police searching for Opelika SportsPlex theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating an Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property that occurred at the Opelika SportsPlex Store located at 1001 Andrews Rd. According to surveillance video provided by the Opelika Police Department, at around 3:20 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Traverse parked next to […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Critically missing 86 year old located safely

UPDATE 11/10/2022 10:05 p.m.: Bass has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman. Ruby Odom Bass, 86, was last seen on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m. in the Parkwood Drive area. Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Davis Broadcasting Inc. holding 17th annual Turkey Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Columbus will hold its 17th annual Turkey Giveaway at the following locations on Monday, Nov. 21: 10 a.m. – Frank Chester Recreation Center parking lot, 1441 Benning Drive, Columbus 12:30 p.m. – Shirley B. Winston parking lot, 5025 Steam Mill Road, Columbus 2:30 p.m. – Phenix City Elementary […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy