US inflation data ‘a welcome shot in the arm’ for international stocks

By Anna Wise
 5 days ago
European and American stocks surged on Thursday (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Archive)

European and American stocks surged on Thursday as investors cheered a milder US inflation reading and as the nation edges towards an election result.

The S&P 500 soared by around 4.7% and the Dow Jones was up by 3% in early trading as the US’s consumer prices inflation (CPI) rate showed the lowest annual increase since January, despite hitting 7.7% in October.

But investors may be hopeful that the world’s biggest economy has seen the worst of the crisis and that prices will start to ease.

The upbeat mood had a ripple effect in Europe, where stocks were trading significantly higher on Thursday afternoon.

The FTSE 100 was up by 1.08%, or 79.09 points, to 7,375.34, pushed up by a strong performance for asset management firms.

German stocks also enjoyed a surge, and the Dax jumped by 3.51% when markets closed, while the French Cac was up by 1.96%.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “US inflation data has provided a welcome shot in the arm for markets, with the declines seen across both headline and core inflation bringing the kind of optimism that has been lacking without seeing non-energy related inflation turn lower.

“The impact of today’s inflation data has been further accentuated by comments from Fed members Harker and Logan, who see the pace of rate hikes slowing over the coming meetings.

“Markets are now pricing a 73% chance of a 50 basis point hike in December, coming off the back of four consecutive 75 basis point moves from the Fed.

“Quite whether that slowdown in tightening will be enough to maintain a prolonged period of upside for stocks remains to be seen.

“However, today’s data has certainly lifted hopes of a festive end to the year for investors.”

Meanwhile, the pound nearly hit a two-month high against the US dollar on Wednesday afternoon. It was up by 2.8% to 1.168 dollars – almost reaching the 1.169 dollars seen on September 13.

Sterling was also up by 1.2% against the euro, at 1.1475 euros.

In company news, Domino’s Pizza said it was looking forward to its busiest weeks of the year as the men’s football World Cup and festive season approach.

The takeaway giant reported its sales fell nearly a 10th in the latest quarter, but that was caused by the end of the temporary VAT rate reduction. Shares in Domino’s were up by 5%.

Retailer WH Smith said it has swung back to profit thanks to a travel rebound and resurgence in the high street.

The FTSE 250-listed firm saw its shares move higher after posting headline pre-tax profits of £61 million for the latest financial year, against £104 million in losses the previous year.

Its share price was 5.1% higher at the end of the day.

Energy giant Centrica also enjoyed a share price boost after telling shareholders its full-year earnings per share would be towards the top end of analysts’ expectations.

Its share price jumped by 7.4% on Thursday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Convatec Group, up 19p to 230.8p, Segro, up 66.8p to 857.8p, JD Sports, up 8.9p to 116.35p, Intermediate Capital Group, up 93.5p to 1,230.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were B&M European Value Retail, down 16.9p to 357.2p, Rolls-Royce Holdings, down 2.66p to 85.96p, BAE Systems, down 23.6p to 777p, Shell, down 68.5p to 2,315p, and Imperial Brands, down 60p to 2,093p.

Related
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
CNBC

Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise following another lighter-than-expected inflation report

The S&P 500 rose Tuesday after another report signaled that inflation could be slowing. The broad market index advanced 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73 points, or 0.2%. Major indexes traded off their highs, with the Dow and S&P briefly dipping...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print

U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
msn.com

What to Expect Next After Stocks' Best Day Since 2020

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since...
Action News Jax

Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing. The S&P 500 index...
The Independent

US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says

US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver amid optimistic inflation data, geopolitical tension

Fresh geopolitical tension put a halt to a significant stock rally on Wall Street Tuesday, as investors assessed reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) pared early morning gains, ticking slightly higher by 0.2% during midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped by 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also lost some early gains but remained up 0.7% in the afternoon.
money.com

Inflation Is Rising Slower Than Expected, and Stocks Are Soaring

Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. After several months of hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, it’s nice to finally see the latest report come in cooler than anticipated. The markets certainly seemed to welcome the latest inflation report: Stocks roared ahead with massive gains early on Thursday.
CNBC

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, less than expected, as inflation eases

The consumer price index increased 0.4% for the month and 7.7% from a year ago, both lower than estimates. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, also lower than expectations. Prices declined for medical care services, used...
CNBC

S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
NASDAQ

ETFs Rally in Q4 as Inflation Slows, but the 2023 Outlook Remains Uncertain

ETF investors have benefited from a bounce back in Q4 after a very challenging first three quarters in 2022. ETFs representing the major asset classes received positive momentum after the October inflation numbers reported on November 10 were lower than expected. The rebound included ‘risk-on’ asset classes, such as U.S. small caps, emerging market equities, and high yield corporate bonds. The small cap iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was up 11.6% in Q4 through November 11, after a decline of 25% in the first three quarters. Similarly, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) were up 9.4% and 4.9%, respectively, in this quarter through November 11, after declining 28% and 16% in the first three quarters.
marinelink.com

Analysis: Meltdown in the Container Shipping Sector Gains Speed

Facing global economic headwinds, the volume of containerized cargo movement continues to plummet, Peter Sand, Chief Analyst, Xeneta, summarizes: “It is clear that the carriers are no longer in charge, the shippers are.”. Peter, it seems like the news in the container shipping sector started as a flow and...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rise and dollar falls, with focus on Fed and China

LONDON/SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Global stocks ticked higher and the dollar slipped on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. inflation and an improving outlook for China's economy continued to cheer investors. Equities and bonds jumped last week after data showed that U.S. inflation slowed down by more than expected...
