Dyson has dropped its Black Friday deals already – and there’s £100 off vacuums

There’s not long to go until Black Friday returns to the UK. The biggest shopping event of the year sees big-name brands and retailers slash the prices across everything from TVs , laptops , gaming , tech , mattresses , home appliances and more.

But if you can’t wait until the big day – Friday 25 November – luckily, Dyson has kicked off its sale already. Yes, it has dropped a number of deals nice and early to really ramp up the excitement.

The brand is known for its home appliances and beauty , from its convenient cordless vacuum cleaners to high-tech hair tools, so it’s prime time to invest in its highly coveted products.

Thankfully, Dyson is also known for its impressive deals during Black Friday, both on its own website and via third-party stockists such as Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Very, and Argos .

Luckily for you, we’ve detailed all of the best Dyson deals for Black Friday 2022 below that have already dropped, but we’ve also answered all of the burning questions you may have about this year’s event.

Best early Dyson Black Friday deals 2022

Dyson cyclone v10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £329.99, Dyson.co.uk

Our team of crack testers has reviewed everything from cordless vacuums to robot models, so it’s fair to say we know a thing or two about the ones that really stand out. In our in-depth review of the Dyson v10 absolute , our writer praised its excellent range of motion and long battery life on the basic mode. “If you haven’t already gathered, we love this vacuum cleaner,” they said, adding “the swivel motion on the head is seamless and gets around even the trickiest of corners without complaint.” Thanks to Dyson’s early Black Friday deal, you can get this vacuum while it’s £100 cheaper.

Dyson cyclone v10 extra: Was £419.99, now £319.99, Dyson.co.uk

While we’ve not tested this exact model, clearly the v10 absolute impressed our tester, so we’d expect similarly impressive results from Dyson’s v10 extra. The cordless model has a 60-minute battery, meaning you’ll be able to get your chores done without any powerful suction fading. It can quickly transform into a handheld cleaner in just one click, and, better still, it automatically detangles hair. We predict a sell-out, so snap this one up while you can.

Dyson V11 absolute extra (iron/red): Was £579.99, now £479.99, Dyson.co.uk

There’s £100 to be saved on the Dyson V11 absolute extra. While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, our reviewer gave the similar V11 absolute a 9.5 rating out of 10, praising the sleek looks and compact design. Features include 60 minutes of runtime per charge, hair detangling technology and an LCD display for showing battery life, mode and maintenance alerts. As with other Dyson’s, the V11 comes with a wall-mounted dock for holding the vacuum and its accessories, and there’s a washable filter that can be reused after a rinse with water.

Dyson V15 detect absolute: Was £629.99, now £529.99, Dyson.co.uk

This is Dyson’s most powerful vacuum cleaner. For Black Friday, it has been reduced by £100. The ‘detect’ part of the V15’s name refers to a light that shines in front of the vacuum to help you spot dust wherever you’re cleaning. An LCD screen shows battery life, the mode you’re using, and how much of each type of dust has been collected, based on particle size. The V15 comes with a bunch of accessories, including an anti-tangle brush to pick up hair and a wall-mounted docking station.

Our reviewer said : “For anyone with pets, lots of comings and goings or just lots of stuff, this is sure to be the niftiest, quickest and most user-friendly way to clean your home. It’s a dream to use, and will make cleaning fun for even those who never pick up a vacuum.”

Dyson V12 detect slim absolute: Was £529.99, now £429.99, Dyson.co.uk

Much like the V15 above, this Dyson has the same dust-illumination technology but in a smaller, slimmer package. Battery life is up to a claimed 60 minutes and this vacuum comes with a wide range of accessories, including the light-up cleaning head, hair tool and docking station.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

For 2022, Black Friday kicks off on 25 November, and runs through to the following Monday. Our team of experts will be on hand to report on the biggest savings throughout, so be sure to bookmark our Black Friday shopping guides .

However, for most brands and retailers, savings often begin landing weeks before, with some early-bird deals already available. As it’s just a few weeks shy of Christmas Day, it’s ideal timing to tick off your shopping list and get organised with your gifting.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the last day of sale and takes place on 28 November this year.

It’s your final opportunity to shop and save across big-name brands before the Boxing Day sales start. If you missed out on any discounts in Black Friday, keep your eyes peeled, as there’s often even bigger savings to be found, if you’re quick.

Will Dyson have a Black Friday sale this year?

Dyson is indeed hosting a Black Friday this year and it’s already dropped some impressive deals across its vacuum cleaners. We’re hoping its ever-popular hair tech will also be reduced closer to the official sale weekend, starting on 25 November.

Where can you get Dyson deals?

You may be surprised to know thay Dyson’s website is not the best place to discover Black Friday savings. Stockists such as Amazon , Currys , John Lewis , Very, AO, Argos and Boots slash the prices of Dyson’s vacuum cleaners, inlcuding its upright, cordless and corded models, fans , air purifiers , hairdryer , Airwrap or straighteners .

What were the best Black Friday deals on Dyson products from last year?

There was no shortage of discounts on Dyson products in last year’s Black Friday sale. Some highlights included the Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner (£625, Argos.co.uk ), which was reduced from £599.99 to £439.99 at Argos – a huge £160 saving.

When we reviewed it, our tester described it as “the best cordless vacuum we’ve tried” and as “unlike anything else on the market”. They added: “It lasts longer on a single run, is more automated and has more features… In short, the V11 is the crème-de-la-crème of cordless vacs.”

Argos offered nearly £200 off the Dyson V10 cyclone animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner (£430, Argos.co.uk ), which came down fromm £449.99 to £299.99.

Another top-performer for Indybest, it earned a spot in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners . Our reviewer noted that it’s “easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction”.

While there weren’t many opportunities to save on Dyson’s popular hair tools, at Boots, the Dyson supersonic hair dryer (£329.99, Boots.com ) came with £10 worth of Advantage Card points when you spent £60 or more on electrical beauty.

It was available in a stunning navy and copper colourway, housed in a leather presentation box and eight attachements for smoothing flyaways, diffusing curls and a detangling knots.

In our review of the device, our tester said: “Powerful and versatile, it drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers. While it can be used on hair of all lengths and thickness, those with thicker or longer hair will reap the benefits the most.”

What deals can we expect on Dyson products in this year’s sale?

Speaking from our experience reporting on the Black Friday sales over the years, there’s frequently more than £50 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and air treatment devices at third-party stockists, so keep your eyes peeled on this article to be first in the know when those deals drop.

When it comes to its coveted hairdryer , Airwrap or straighteners , retailers such as Boots and John Lewis can often be found offering free extras with purchases. This has been everything from docking mounts to extra Advantage Points added to your Boots rewards card.

