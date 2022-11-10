Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
KETV.com
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: What you need to know for the game, including where to stream, tickets and more
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football is aiming to snap an eight-game losing streak against Wisconsin this Saturday. The Huskers (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten) are hosting the Badgers (5-5, 3-4) at Memorial Stadium — NU hasn't defeated Wisconsin since a 30-27 win in 2012. Here's everything you need to...
Nebraska Football: Welcome to Lincoln, Matt Rhule?
Is today the day that the Nebraska football team finally has its new head coach? If the very strong rumors that are floating around are accurate, then Matt Rhule is in Lincoln now and will be at a press conference on Monday late morning or early afternoon. Rumors have been...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.
Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska coach shaken up after taking massive hit on sidelines vs. Michigan
To say it’s been a rough year for the Nebraska football program would be an understatement. The Cornhuskers are just 3-6 on the season and trail Michigan 17-3 at halftime on Saturday. The Nebraska program also saw head coach Scott Frost fired earlier in the season after he compiled...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates Mark Whipple's status, Nebraska's play-calling duties vs. Michigan
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska are moving forward in the second half of Week 11 without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Coming out of halftime, Whipple will continue getting evaluated after getting wiped out in the first half. On the play, Whipple had his legs slammed into by Wolverine receiver AJ Henning....
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska's loss to third-ranked Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska battled Michigan on the road in "The Big House," losing 34-3. Following the loss, Mickey Joseph talked players' injuries, the team's running game, Wisconsin, Iowa and more. "I think overall the kids are playing hard right now under the circumstances," Mickey Joseph said. "They...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
goshockers.com
Shockers Fall in Overtime at Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. – Wichita State dropped a tightly-contested overtime battle with Omaha, 72-67, Saturday afternoon in Baxter Arena. Wichita State (1-1) dropped to 20-24 all-time in overtime contests in just the second-ever meeting with Omaha. Shamaryah Duncan scored a career-high 17 points on a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
News Channel Nebraska
Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City
LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
KETV.com
P!nk announces stop in Omaha for 2023 summer stadium tour
OMAHA, Neb. — International pop icon P!nk will be performing in Omaha as part of her summer stadium tour. The 21-city tour includes a stop at Charles Schwab Field on Aug. 21. P!nk, a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, will be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp for the...
KETV.com
Lizzo to perform at Omaha's CHI Health Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Omaha. The pop superstar will be performing on May 19 at the CHI Health Center as part of The Special 2our. Tickets to the show go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
KETV.com
Omaha, Douglas County Sheriff's Office to host national training event in 2026
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced it will host a national training event in 2026. The National Sheriff's Conference will come to the Omaha area. “This will be a perfect opportunity to show other law enforcement agencies the true law enforcement professionals we have not only in the metropolitan area, but throughout Nebraska,” Douglas County Sheriff Tom Wheeler said in a statement.
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
