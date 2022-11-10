ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

Nebraska Football: Welcome to Lincoln, Matt Rhule?

Is today the day that the Nebraska football team finally has its new head coach? If the very strong rumors that are floating around are accurate, then Matt Rhule is in Lincoln now and will be at a press conference on Monday late morning or early afternoon. Rumors have been...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.

Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska's loss to third-ranked Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska battled Michigan on the road in "The Big House," losing 34-3. Following the loss, Mickey Joseph talked players' injuries, the team's running game, Wisconsin, Iowa and more. "I think overall the kids are playing hard right now under the circumstances," Mickey Joseph said. "They...
ANN ARBOR, MI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
goshockers.com

Shockers Fall in Overtime at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. – Wichita State dropped a tightly-contested overtime battle with Omaha, 72-67, Saturday afternoon in Baxter Arena. Wichita State (1-1) dropped to 20-24 all-time in overtime contests in just the second-ever meeting with Omaha. Shamaryah Duncan scored a career-high 17 points on a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range...
WICHITA, KS
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City

LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
SYRACUSE, NE
KETV.com

P!nk announces stop in Omaha for 2023 summer stadium tour

OMAHA, Neb. — International pop icon P!nk will be performing in Omaha as part of her summer stadium tour. The 21-city tour includes a stop at Charles Schwab Field on Aug. 21. P!nk, a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, will be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp for the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lizzo to perform at Omaha's CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Omaha. The pop superstar will be performing on May 19 at the CHI Health Center as part of The Special 2our. Tickets to the show go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery

BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha, Douglas County Sheriff's Office to host national training event in 2026

OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced it will host a national training event in 2026. The National Sheriff's Conference will come to the Omaha area. “This will be a perfect opportunity to show other law enforcement agencies the true law enforcement professionals we have not only in the metropolitan area, but throughout Nebraska,” Douglas County Sheriff Tom Wheeler said in a statement.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
LINCOLN, NE

