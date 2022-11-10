ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKOoV_0j69uyXj00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commissio n . Details.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11

The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in our armed forces. Veterans Day is the day set aside to honor all who have served this country, whether in times of war or peace. It always falls on Nov. 11.

What is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is when we honor anyone and everyone who has ever served in any branch of the military. This includes the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force. It also includes every individual, whether alive or deceased. However, the day is primarily meant to thank living veterans for their service and sacrifices.

How is Veterans Day different from Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day?

While the days we set aside to honor the U.S. armed forces might seem a little confusing, the three main holidays — Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day — each have a particular purpose.

  • Veterans Day: Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11. It honors anyone who has ever served.
  • Memorial Day: Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May. It honors anyone who gave their life in service to this country.
  • Armed Forces Day: Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May. It honors anyone currently serving in one of the six branches of the military.

Which retailers offer something special for veterans?

  • Backcountry : As a thank you to community heroes, Backcountry offers active duty military personnel, veterans and military family members a 20% discount on select full-price online purchases.
  • Hickory Farms: To help with gift giving, Hickory Farms offers free shipping for all eligible military gifts headed overseas to APO, DPO, and FPO addresses.
  • Home Depot : At Home Depot, active military, veterans and their spouses enjoy 10% off eligible purchases (up to $400 annuallyÂ­).
  • KitchenAid : KitchenAid offers those who serve a discount of 25% off most products on its website.
  • Kohl’s : Kohl’s offers active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend (Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13) with valid ID. Additionally, Kohl’s offers 15% off in-store purchases every Monday of the year to active and former military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families.
  • Omaha Steaks : Omaha Steaks offers a $10 Military Discount to active duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
  • Therabody : Therabody gives verified members of the military 20% off select Therabody products.
  • Zenni : As a thank you, Zenni offers active military, reservists, veterans, and military spouses a 10% discount on all purchases.

Deals you can get on Veterans Day

While there aren’t a lot of retailers that offer exclusive discounts for veterans on Veterans Day, there are sales galore on everything from laptops to luggage . Here are a few of the best Veterans Day deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kc6Sj_0j69uyXj00

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 Intel

This power-packed laptop has a 12th Generation Intel Core and runs Windows 11 Home. It’s ideal for general home use and comes with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. It’s on sale for 40% off. Sold by Lenovo

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNx9V_0j69uyXj00

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit

This combo kit is a super deal for the casual handyperson. It comes with a compact drill/driver, an impact driver, two batteries, a charger and a carry bag. It’s on sale for 35% off. Sold by Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNyxw_0j69uyXj00

Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover Fleece

Feel comfortable and look great wearing this stylish and functional fleece. It offers moisture-wicking warmth and ribbed cuffs to hold in body heat. It is on sale for up to 35% off. Sold by Backcountry

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pWA7_0j69uyXj00

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

If you just need a quick cup of coffee, this single-serve Keurig is made for you. Its compact size allows it to fit nearly anywhere, and fresh hot coffee is ready in minutes. It’s on sale for 50% off. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwiPk_0j69uyXj00

Samsonite Spin Tech 5.0 Hardside Luggage Collection

This luggage is the perfect combination of lightweight and rugged. It also has an eye-catching style, making it easy to identify. The telescopic handle locks at three different heights and the locks are TSA-approved. It’s on sale for $169.99 with code: SCORE (regularly $400). Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

House damaged in Athens fire

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple departments responded to a house fire in Athens Monday night that didn’t leave any reports of injuries. The Athens Borough Fire Department said that the calls for the fire went out around 6:49 p.m. on Nov. 14 for a home on Spruce Street. Several trucks and engines, as well as […]
ATHENS, PA
WETM 18 News

Bald eagle struck and killed by car in Pennslyvania

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WETM 18 News

House GOP to pick next leaders while inching toward majority

House Republicans grappling with the fallout from smaller-than-expected midterm election gains are scheduled to pick conference leaders on Tuesday, despite projections that haven’t officially determined if they will have control of the chamber. The elections will be a key step in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to secure the Speakership as conservatives consider […]
FLORIDA STATE
WETM 18 News

Merced mourns for 9-month-old killed in drive-by shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The makeshift memorial on 12th and Q Street in Merced went from a single teddy bear to a collection of toys on Thursday as people came to pay their respects to nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby, who police say was shot and killed on Wednesday while his mother and a friend walked […]
MERCED, CA
WETM 18 News

5 ways to save money on holiday shopping this season

This holiday shopping season is shaping up to be longer, pricier and in some ways more chaotic than in previous years, which makes it easy to overspend. But there are also opportunities for significant savings if you know where and how to search for them.
WETM 18 News

Coroner’s office releases names of Sayre house fire victims

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Officials have released more information on the house fire that killed two people in Sayre last week. The Bradford County Coroner’s Office, Sayre Police, and the Pa. State Police Fire Marchalls Office investigated the deaths of two people in the fire on Bensley St. on Nov. 6, 2022. The Coroner’s Office […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Keep it slow: The Highway Administration’s winter driving tips

(WETM) – Just as much of the Twin Tiers due to get snow over the next few days, along with much of Western New York, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reminding drivers to be cautious and providing tips on how to best drive safely. The number one tip the NHTSA gave is to […]
WETM 18 News

Disney World announces ticket price hike, more changes

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Planning a trip to Disney World? You might want to check the ticket prices. On Tuesday morning, Disney announced new park-specific prices for 1-day, 1 park ticket that are set to go into effect Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date. Here’s what 1-day, 1-park […]
WETM 18 News

Man dead after hit-and-run crash on Route 14 in Horseheads

NOV. 12 UPDATE: State Police have released more information on the Horseheads hit-and-run that left one man dead Friday evening after he tried to remove a deer carcass from the road. NYSP Horseheads said that Jon Gearhart, 44, died after police responded to a car-pedestrian crash on Route 14 around 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 11. […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire

Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole.  For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from the Republican National Committee (RNC) […]
GEORGIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Wisconsin pharmacist’s mysterious murder on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” when a pharmacist is found shot to death in his Wisconsin farmhouse, investigators embark on a 15-year hunt for his elusive killer. Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report: Dill Creek Farm belonged to 58-year-old Ken Juedes — a local pharmacist. Married to his second wife, Cindy. She […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WETM 18 News

Home entertainment continues to stay home even as we emerge from pandemic

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The box office has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels According to a News Nation article that ran earlier this year, “In 2021, the digital market accounted for 72% of the combined theatrical and home market.” This is a steep increase from before the […]
WETM 18 News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in Central New York including all of Oneida and Otsego Counties from Tuesday, November 15th through Wednesday, the 16th. There is currently a MODERATE Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Madison, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, and Otsego counties […]
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy