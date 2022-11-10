Read full article on original website
First responder non-emergency lines down in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Fire, and EMS are all experiencing phone line problems due to a provider issue. As a result, non-emergency or administrative lines, are down. 911 lines are still working. If you have an emergency, please call 911 and help will...
‘Pack the Patrol Car’ event is coming to town
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its “Pack the Patrol Car” event that’ll be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sheriff’s office on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. They are encouraging the public...
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
Last week to donate coats to local children in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the chilly weather we’re having lately, now is a perfect time to remind folks not every child in our area has a coat to keep them warm. But you can help!. The Panama City law firm of Manuel and Thompson is once again...
Bay County students receive unexpected gifts
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some high school students in Bay County are going home with a different kind of backpack. Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach partnered up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to put together “Blessing Backpacks” for students in need. “Anytime...
House destroyed after it caught fire in Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house is believed to be a total loss after it caught fire Sunday morning, according to Bay County officials. Authorities said the call about the fire at 816 E. Pierson Drive came in around 11:40 a.m. They said no one was home at the time of the fire.
Cops ‘n Kids event back at the beach for a 28th year
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular event for local families is finally back after being canceled these past few years. It’s called Cops ‘n Kids and that’s exactly what it is. The event brings first responders and children together for a day of fun. First...
Governor DeSantis launches intiative to support military families
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Walton Beach Tuesday to hold a press conference on initiatives to help military families in Florida. He spoke on the programs in Okaloosa County that support veterans and educators. He says schools in the county are “purple star schools of...
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven community is rallying around a family who lost everything in a house fire Sunday afternoon. A normal day for the Breeden family turned into something they never imagined. “We went to watch the Bears game and have some chicken wings. They were...
Anchorage Children’s Home receives lofty check from veterans
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A handful of local veteran-run organizations are giving back to the community as the holiday season approaches. American Legion Post 402 and the VFW in Panama City Beach are just two of the many groups that came together to raise money for Anchorage Children’s Home in Bay County.
Mobile home damaged in Mossy Head Monday morning fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mobile home is extremely damaged from a Monday morning fire in Mossy Head. The call came in at 6 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The caller reported smoke and flames coming from a single-wide mobile home on Elmwood Road. The caller said the fire started in the fireplace and spread quickly throughout the home.
Walton County School District makes list for Highest Academic Performance Districts in Florida
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County School District has gotten an A+ grade for the 2021-2022 school year from the Florida Department of Education. It is also one of the 14 districts in Florida to make the list of High Academic Performance. “We’re proud to be the number...
Local teachers continue to rally for more pay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local teachers are continuing to fight for more pay after rallying outside the Panama City Mall last week. Some Bay District Schools teachers were making their voices heard again at the Nelson School Board Building Monday evening. While there weren’t as many people, the ones who were showed just how passionate they are about getting our veteran teachers a pay raise.
Folds of Honor hosts 4th annual charity golf tournament in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens were teeing off for a good cause this weekend. Folds of Honor hosted its 4th annual charity golf tournament at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City Beach Saturday. The non-profit raises money to provide scholarships to family members of America’s fallen or...
Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning as rain showers are pushing into NWFL from the west with otherwise cloudy skies. Go ahead and grab the umbrellas and rain jackets as we’ll continue to see on and off showers for the morning drive. A little insulation in the rain jacket wouldn’t be a bad idea as temperatures are cool.
Painting and Sipping at Smashed Wine Bar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening. Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process. Tickets,...
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances return to the panhandle on Tuesday as a cold front slides across the northern Gulf Coast. For tonight skies will become mostly cloudy and lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain chances increase by daybreak Tuesday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, but those chances will be pretty small. Rainfall totals likely will be <.5″. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. Winds will be breezy and it will become briefly more humid as winds will be SE/S at 10-15 mph w/gusts over 20mph. In the way of the cold front clouds will linger, but it will turn much colder. Highs will fall into the 50s/low 60s with lows in the 30s the rest of the week. Our next chance of rain might return Saturday night into early Sunday.
Jordan Pride is our Player of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week. With it being the playoffs the scheduled games are a little more limited, so these players have even more eyes on them as they show out for their team. This week our player is Blountstown WR Jordan Pride.
Cottondale @ Sneads - Double Round 2
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the 2 undefeated teams left this year, that being Coach Thomas and his Sneads Pirates, will host Cottondale this Friday. After going 10-0 during the regular season, the Pirates got the 1 seed and enjoyed a nice first round bye. It also means they get to host the 2nd and 3rd rounds games.
