Gamecocks head coach focused on the short-term with staff

On the Tuesday between the Missouri loss and the Vanderbilt win, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer went back to a question from two days earlier. TheBigSpur asked that Sunday night if changing coaches would be an option during a season, or if that would be more appropriate at its conclusion. About 24 hours before that media gathering, TheBigSpur inquired about his response to those who thought it was time to make a change, both with the offensive play-caller and quarterback.
Smith still weighing options for 2023

South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith hasn’t made a final decision about his future. However, Smith said on Tuesday that the Tennessee game would “more than likely” be his final appearance at Williams-Brice Stadium. The fourth-year cornerback from Westwood High School in Blythewood, S.C. has two more years of eligibility left beyond the 2022 season.
Bowl projections following Week 11

South Carolina has two games remaining in the regular season with matchups coming against Tennessee this week and then to cap off the regular season, it will head to Clemson for the annual rivalry game. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) will be heading to a bowl game this season after securing...
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina

Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
