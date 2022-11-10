Read full article on original website
Short bets on 2-year Treasury futures largest since 1990
(Reuters) – Speculators raised their short positions on two-year Treasury note futures to the most since at least 1990 in the latest week, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Monday. Net shorts on U.S. two-year note futures rose to 483,273 in the week ending Nov. 8 from...
Cryptoverse: So long, Solana? Ether rival clobbered by FTX crash
(Reuters) – Solana, a poster coin of the crypto future, is in trouble. The cryptocurrency, which had been lauded by FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has been hit harder than any other major coin by the collapse of the exchange. The Solana token, or SOL, has dropped 53.8% since...
SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reports another big loss
TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares in Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. SoftBank shares were down 11.2% in morning trade, on track for their biggest one-day loss in more than 2-1/2 years.
Developing countries group, China seek new ‘loss and damage’ fund – draft proposal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The G77 bloc of developing countries and China are proposing the establishment of a new ‘loss and damage’ fund to provide finance to countries hit by climate disasters, a draft text of their proposal to the COP27 summit showed. The text seen...
Fed focused on addressing ‘much too high’ inflation: Cook
(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank is focused on addressing inflation that is “much too high”, and businesses and elected officials may be better able to address issues of disparity in the labor market. “Monetary policy is, as we...
Australia’s CBA cash profit jumps on lending growth, rising rates
(Reuters) -Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s largest bank, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected cash earnings for the first quarter, helped by lending volume growth and a rising interest rate environment. The Sydney-based lender’s net interest income grew 16% on the back of higher deposit earnings, volume growth across core...
ECB will probably keep raising rates beyond 2% level – Villeroy
TOKYO (Reuters) – The European Central Bank (ECB) will probably continue to raise interest rates beyond 2%, but “jumbo” rate hikes will not become a new habit, France’s central bank chief said in a speech in Tokyo on Tuesday. The ECB has increased rates at its...
Marketmind: Detente and dollars
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. As investors closely monitor shifting economic sands, signs of some easing of this year’s tense geopolitics adds a tailwind to the yearend market bounce. The dollar’s ongoing retreat, amid hopes of a downshift in U.S....
Looming obesity drug rivalry not a concern for Novo CEO
LONDON (Reuters) -The benefits of obesity drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy on healthcare systems in countries such as the United States are so significant that the expected entry of rival drugs will not hurt its margins, CEO Lars Jorgensen told Reuters on Tuesday. The Danish drugmaker raised its...
Bayer estimates new GM soybean to reach 10% of Brazil’s 2022/23 planting area
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Bayer AG’s agriculture unit in Brazil expects that its new genetically modified (GM) soybean Intacta2 Xtend will account for about 10% of the country’s total soy planting area in the 2022/23 harvest, the firm told Reuters. The Intacta2 Xtend soybean, which tolerates the...
Shell, Chinese partner to drop off-shore wind farm project in France
PARIS (Reuters) – Oil major Shell and state-owned Chinese energy company CGN on Tuesday said that they would drop their plan for a floating wind power project on France’s Brittany coast, citing inflation and supply chain problems among other reasons. “The project faced several technical, commercial and financial...
Colombia’s Grupo Argos Q3 net profit drops 9.2% after jump in costs
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos’ third-quarter net profit fell 9.2% from a year earlier, the company said Monday, following a jump in costs and expenses. The company, made up of power utility Celsia, Cementos Argos and road and airport concession company Odinsa, posted a...
Boeing says 787 operators experience wing paint peeling
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Co said operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked regulators to approve its plan to address the issue. The U.S. planemaker’s interim fix involves repeated use of speed...
Analysis-Brazil’s tussle over bank job hints at power of Lula’s leftist aides
BRASILIA (Reuters) – A dust-up among aides to Brazil’s president-elect over the country’s choice to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is fueling concern that hardcore leftists on his team are eclipsing the influence of more market-friendly moderates. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva eked out a narrow...
German wholesale price rise slows in October
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s wholesale prices grew more slowly in October, with a rise of 17.4% year on year, although the cost of many raw materials and intermediate products remained high, according to data released on Tuesday. On the previous month, wholesale prices fell by 0.6%, the federal...
BofA’s global fund manager survey shows stagflation and recession angst
LONDON (Reuters) – A closely-watched survey of global investor views published on Tuesday showed a growing angst that recessions and stagflation episodes will be stalking the world economy next year. Bofa’s monthly global fund manager survey showed 92% of those who took part now predict “stagflation” in 2023, a...
JPMorgan cuts China quarterly and full-year growth forecasts
LONDON (Reuters) – Investment bank JPMorgan cut its forecasts for economic growth in China on Tuesday due to the country’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. JPMorgan has lowered its projections a number of times already this year and the latest move cut its fourth quarter forecasts to 2.4% quarter-on-quarter from 5.2% previously and dropped the full-year forecast to 2.9% from 3.1% previously.
Factbox-How will EU ban on Russian crude affect oil flows?
(Reuters) – Russian oil imports into the European Union fell to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 2.5 million bpd in January, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). India, China and Turkey have more than made up for that drop in demand for Russian crude,...
Rich nations stick to coal phase-out plans as China builds new projects
LONDON (Reuters) – Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase-out coal power despite the war in Ukraine to help reach their climate targets but expansion of China’s coal fleet risks counteracting the impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday. Countries within the Organization for Economic...
Ghana picks Lazard, GSA, Hogan Lovells as advisers for debt talks -sources
LONDON (Reuters) – Ghana picked financial advisers Lazard and Global Sovereign Advisory (GSA) as it prepares for a rework of its overseas and domestic debt, according to four people familiar with the matter. The West African nation has chosen Hogan Lovells as its legal adviser, added two people, who...
