Remembering Al Wasserman, an extraordinarily disciplined person, who possessed an iron will
Al Wasserman died at the age of 92 under a blood moon in Oakland on Nov. 7. He was surrounded by his wife, Ann, and his three children, Steve, Rena and Sherry. Al was a noble and principled man who led an extraordinary life, married to Ann Dragoon for more than 70 years, boyfriend and girlfriend since they were 14 in the Bronx. The son of Polish-Jewish immigrants, Solomon and Rebecca, who came to New York City in the early 1920s, his father was an organizer for the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. They lived in the workers’ cooperative housing called the Coops, built in the late 1920s in the Bronx. His first language was Yiddish and he learned English on the playgrounds of the public schools he attended. He went to Cooper Union and studied civil engineering and came out West to Oregon, with his pregnant wife in 1952, to take a job with the Oregon Highway Department building the road from Mt. Hood to Portland.
Leaked texts show Berkeley police union leader made derogatory comments about homeless residents, people of color, ex-officer says
The Berkeley Police Department sergeant who leads the city’s police union pressured officers under his command to increase the number of arrests they made and sent them derisive comments about unhoused residents and people of color, according to text messages shared by one of the officers. The leaked messages...
Where to find fantastic Thanksgiving pies in Berkeley and Oakland
Though turkey is the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving meals, the dinner wouldn’t be complete without dessert. Traditionally, that means pie, be that pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan … do we need to go on?. For those of you inclined to bake, knock yourselves out! For those of you who’d...
East Bay restaurants and markets to pick up your Thanksgiving feast
Buddha once (allegedly) said, “There are only two mistakes one can make along the road to truth; not going all the way, and not starting.” Spoken like someone who never cooked a Thanksgiving feast for 12 inside a cramped Bay Area kitchen. Here’s another truth: The East Bay is brimming with restaurants, caterers and markets serving up a veritable freeway of excellent turkey, stuffings, pies, potatoes and more. These easy pit-stops are ideal for anyone who wants help with a handful of appetizers and side dishes or for someone seeking an entirely catered affair this season.
