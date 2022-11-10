Al Wasserman died at the age of 92 under a blood moon in Oakland on Nov. 7. He was surrounded by his wife, Ann, and his three children, Steve, Rena and Sherry. Al was a noble and principled man who led an extraordinary life, married to Ann Dragoon for more than 70 years, boyfriend and girlfriend since they were 14 in the Bronx. The son of Polish-Jewish immigrants, Solomon and Rebecca, who came to New York City in the early 1920s, his father was an organizer for the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. They lived in the workers’ cooperative housing called the Coops, built in the late 1920s in the Bronx. His first language was Yiddish and he learned English on the playgrounds of the public schools he attended. He went to Cooper Union and studied civil engineering and came out West to Oregon, with his pregnant wife in 1952, to take a job with the Oregon Highway Department building the road from Mt. Hood to Portland.

