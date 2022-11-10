Read full article on original website
Fed focused on addressing ‘much too high’ inflation: Cook
(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank is focused on addressing inflation that is “much too high”, and businesses and elected officials may be better able to address issues of disparity in the labor market. “Monetary policy is, as we...
Dutch economy shrank 0.2% in Q3 as inflation bites
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch economy shrank 0.2% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter as rising interest rates slowed down the housing market and surging inflation put a brake on consumption, a first estimate released on Tuesday showed. The euro zone’s fifth largest economy performed worse than...
NY Fed: Consumer debt rises in third quarter on strong demand, high inflation
(Reuters) – Americans continued to take on debt during the fourth quarter amid a surge in credit card borrowing, even as they backed away from new mortgages in a rapidly rising interest rate environment, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Tuesday. The bank said in its quarterly...
BofA’s global fund manager survey shows stagflation and recession angst
LONDON (Reuters) – A closely-watched survey of global investor views published on Tuesday showed a growing angst that recessions and stagflation episodes will be stalking the world economy next year. Bofa’s monthly global fund manager survey showed 92% of those who took part now predict “stagflation” in 2023, a...
ECB will probably keep raising rates beyond 2% level – Villeroy
TOKYO (Reuters) – The European Central Bank (ECB) will probably continue to raise interest rates beyond 2%, but “jumbo” rate hikes will not become a new habit, France’s central bank chief said in a speech in Tokyo on Tuesday. The ECB has increased rates at its...
Oil prices slip on OPEC cut in demand forecast, China COVID cases
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices extended losses in early Asian trade on Tuesday after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast, while rising COVID-19 case numbers in China clouded the outlook for fuel consumption in the world’s top crude importing nation. Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or...
Euro zone Q3 GDP confirmed at 0.2% q/q, employment up as well
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone gross domestic product grew by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period for a 2.1% year-on-year increase, Eurostat confirmed on Tuesday, while employment in the single currency area also rose. The European Union’s statistics office (Eurostat)already estimated third quarter growth at 0.2% on Oct 31....
Short bets on 2-year Treasury futures largest since 1990
(Reuters) – Speculators raised their short positions on two-year Treasury note futures to the most since at least 1990 in the latest week, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Monday. Net shorts on U.S. two-year note futures rose to 483,273 in the week ending Nov. 8 from...
G20 leaders see deteriorating debt issues in some middle-income countries – draft
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies will express concern about the “deteriorating debt situation” facing some vulnerable middle-income countries, and call on all official and private creditors to respond swiftly to requests for debt treatment. A draft of the G20 leaders declaration...
Marketmind: Listen to Lael
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. With U.S. inflation looking increasingly likely to have peaked, debate is raging on how the Federal Reserve pivot will play out – when and how policymakers slow the pace of rate hikes, transition to a pause, then finally begin easing.
JPMorgan cuts China quarterly and full-year growth forecasts
LONDON (Reuters) – Investment bank JPMorgan cut its forecasts for economic growth in China on Tuesday due to the country’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. JPMorgan has lowered its projections a number of times already this year and the latest move cut its fourth quarter forecasts to 2.4% quarter-on-quarter from 5.2% previously and dropped the full-year forecast to 2.9% from 3.1% previously.
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
WASHINGTON — (AP) — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure...
Australia’s CBA cash profit jumps on lending growth, rising rates
(Reuters) -Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s largest bank, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected cash earnings for the first quarter, helped by lending volume growth and a rising interest rate environment. The Sydney-based lender’s net interest income grew 16% on the back of higher deposit earnings, volume growth across core...
Developing countries group, China seek new ‘loss and damage’ fund – draft proposal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The G77 bloc of developing countries and China are proposing the establishment of a new ‘loss and damage’ fund to provide finance to countries hit by climate disasters, a draft text of their proposal to the COP27 summit showed. The text seen...
