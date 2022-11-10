Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Saudi foreign direct investment inflows down 85% in second quarter
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia recorded second-quarter foreign direct investment (FDI) flows down 85% year on year, an investment ministry report showed on Tuesday. The FDI inflows were at 7.9 billion riyals ($2.1 billion) in the second quarter, compared with about 51.9 billion riyals in the same period last year. With the...
104.1 WIKY
Short bets on 2-year Treasury futures largest since 1990
(Reuters) – Speculators raised their short positions on two-year Treasury note futures to the most since at least 1990 in the latest week, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Monday. Net shorts on U.S. two-year note futures rose to 483,273 in the week ending Nov. 8 from...
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s Incitec Pivot flags year-long delay to explosives business split
(Reuters) – Australia’s top fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot Ltd said on Tuesday the demerger of its explosives manufacturing business could be delayed by up to an year, as it considers potential acquisition offers for its ammonia manufacturing facility in Louisiana, United States. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru;...
104.1 WIKY
Colombia’s Grupo Argos Q3 net profit drops 9.2% after jump in costs
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos’ third-quarter net profit fell 9.2% from a year earlier, the company said Monday, following a jump in costs and expenses. The company, made up of power utility Celsia, Cementos Argos and road and airport concession company Odinsa, posted a...
104.1 WIKY
Bayer estimates new GM soybean to reach 10% of Brazil’s 2022/23 planting area
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Bayer AG’s agriculture unit in Brazil expects that its new genetically modified (GM) soybean Intacta2 Xtend will account for about 10% of the country’s total soy planting area in the 2022/23 harvest, the firm told Reuters. The Intacta2 Xtend soybean, which tolerates the...
104.1 WIKY
ECB will probably keep raising rates beyond 2% level – Villeroy
TOKYO (Reuters) – The European Central Bank (ECB) will probably continue to raise interest rates beyond 2%, but “jumbo” rate hikes will not become a new habit, France’s central bank chief said in a speech in Tokyo on Tuesday. The ECB has increased rates at its...
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s CBA cash profit jumps on lending growth, rising rates
(Reuters) -Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s largest bank, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected cash earnings for the first quarter, helped by lending volume growth and a rising interest rate environment. The Sydney-based lender’s net interest income grew 16% on the back of higher deposit earnings, volume growth across core...
104.1 WIKY
Cryptoverse: So long, Solana? Ether rival clobbered by FTX crash
(Reuters) – Solana, a poster coin of the crypto future, is in trouble. The cryptocurrency, which had been lauded by FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has been hit harder than any other major coin by the collapse of the exchange. The Solana token, or SOL, has dropped 53.8% since...
104.1 WIKY
Euro zone Q3 GDP confirmed at 0.2% q/q, employment up as well
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone gross domestic product grew by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period for a 2.1% year-on-year increase, Eurostat confirmed on Tuesday, while employment in the single currency area also rose. The European Union’s statistics office (Eurostat)already estimated third quarter growth at 0.2% on Oct 31....
104.1 WIKY
JPMorgan cuts China quarterly and full-year growth forecasts
LONDON (Reuters) – Investment bank JPMorgan cut its forecasts for economic growth in China on Tuesday due to the country’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. JPMorgan has lowered its projections a number of times already this year and the latest move cut its fourth quarter forecasts to 2.4% quarter-on-quarter from 5.2% previously and dropped the full-year forecast to 2.9% from 3.1% previously.
104.1 WIKY
Berlin startup to wrap homes in ‘second skin’ as heating costs soar
BOCHUM (Germany) (Reuters) – A Berlin-based startup is to renovate apartment buildings in the German city of Bochum, giving them a tailored wooden “second skin” to make them more energy efficient. The project by Ecoworks reflects growing demand for climate-friendly and energy saving renovations in response to...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Investors expand footprint in commodity trade finance as banks retreat
LONDON (Reuters) – Hedge funds have stepped up financing of trade in commodities such as oil, gas, cocoa and copper as banks hit the limit of what they can risk due to extreme market volatility and higher interest rates making them less competitive. Commodity trade finance covers many types...
104.1 WIKY
Shell, Chinese partner to drop off-shore wind farm project in France
PARIS (Reuters) – Oil major Shell and state-owned Chinese energy company CGN on Tuesday said that they would drop their plan for a floating wind power project on France’s Brittany coast, citing inflation and supply chain problems among other reasons. “The project faced several technical, commercial and financial...
104.1 WIKY
BofA’s global fund manager survey shows stagflation and recession angst
LONDON (Reuters) – A closely-watched survey of global investor views published on Tuesday showed a growing angst that recessions and stagflation episodes will be stalking the world economy next year. Bofa’s monthly global fund manager survey showed 92% of those who took part now predict “stagflation” in 2023, a...
104.1 WIKY
Rich nations stick to coal phase-out plans as China builds new projects
LONDON (Reuters) – Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase-out coal power despite the war in Ukraine to help reach their climate targets but expansion of China’s coal fleet risks counteracting the impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday. Countries within the Organization for Economic...
104.1 WIKY
Developing countries group, China seek new ‘loss and damage’ fund – draft proposal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The G77 bloc of developing countries and China are proposing the establishment of a new ‘loss and damage’ fund to provide finance to countries hit by climate disasters, a draft text of their proposal to the COP27 summit showed. The text seen...
104.1 WIKY
Ghana picks Lazard, GSA, Hogan Lovells as advisers for debt talks -sources
LONDON (Reuters) – Ghana picked financial advisers Lazard and Global Sovereign Advisory (GSA) as it prepares for a rework of its overseas and domestic debt, according to four people familiar with the matter. The West African nation has chosen Hogan Lovells as its legal adviser, added two people, who...
104.1 WIKY
Continental investigates cyberattack after report says data up for sale
BERLIN (Reuters) – Continental on Tuesday said it was investigating the theft of company data in a cyberattack but declined to comment on media reports that hackers had put the information up for sale. The tyre and automotive parts manufacturer said its investigation was moving ahead with the highest...
104.1 WIKY
German wholesale price rise slows in October
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s wholesale prices grew more slowly in October, with a rise of 17.4% year on year, although the cost of many raw materials and intermediate products remained high, according to data released on Tuesday. On the previous month, wholesale prices fell by 0.6%, the federal...
104.1 WIKY
German machinery exports dip, burdened by China – VDMA
BERLIN (Reuters) – Exports of German machinery and plant machinery fell by 2.8% in real terms in the first nine months of this year as COVID restrictions in China weighed on business there, the VDMA engineering association said on Tuesday. In nominal terms, exports rose 4% in the first...
Comments / 0