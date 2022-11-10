ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

G-20 to condemn Russia's Ukraine invasion, urge an end

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of most of the world's economic powers are nearing approval of a declaration strongly denouncing Russia's invasion that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy. Even China, which has mostly declined to censure Russia until now, and India, which buys weapons from Russia, are providing encouraging words.

Comments / 0

Community Policy