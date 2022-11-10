Read full article on original website
EPSO: Man dies after domestic disturbance and shooting
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A reported domestic disturbance turns deadly in El Paso County after a man is found dead near Fountain. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Saturday, Nov. 12, just before 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Pemmican Point, an unincorporated portion of Fountain, […]
Colorado Springs police search for suspect in multiple attempted armed robberies in one night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery and two attempted armed robberies Sunday night. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers received reports of an attempted robbery at 8:08 p.m. CSPD said the suspects tried robbing the Cullivers at 2925 New Center Point. While in The post Colorado Springs police search for suspect in multiple attempted armed robberies in one night appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance,” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.
KRDO
Colorado Springs police identify victims from fatal accidents in October
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of victims from five separate fatal crashes that occurred throughout Colorado Springs in October. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, members of CSPD Sand Creek Division, were dispatched to the area of Fountain Boulevard and the...
Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
KKTV
Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night. Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend. According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near...
Driver charged in death of bicyclist on Vindicator Dr.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The bicyclist who died as a result of a crash near Eagleview Middle School in October has been identified, and the driver who hit her has been charged in the crash. The bicyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 44-year-old Jocelyn Harris of Colorado Springs. […]
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
KRDO
1 arrested after man shot in Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has arrested a person after allegedly shooting a man Sunday morning. FPD claims it happened near Twin Creek Terrace at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. When officers got there, they reported they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital, where he's expected to be OK.
KKTV
WATCH: Person shot in Fountain
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) Three small children are unharmed after they were taken from the scene of a deadly double-shooting Sunday morning. At least eight cars were involved. Updated: 21 hours ago. State Patrol says alcohol is a suspected factor in the deadly collision on the south...
KKTV
WATCH: Probable murder-suicide under investigation in Teller County
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) At least eight cars were involved. State Patrol says alcohol is a suspected factor in the deadly collision on the south end of the Springs. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST. Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado...
Fake money, weapons and possible drug lab found in crime bust
Elbert County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two men in connection to a counterfeit money investigation they've been conducting for nearly three weeks.
Murder-suicide investigation after 2 found dead
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after finding two people dead Sunday morning on Nov. 13. Shortly before 7:20 a.m., TCSO responded to reports of a shooting in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision near Florissant. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two people […]
KRDO
2 dead, 3 children safe, as Teller County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies with the Teller County Sheriff's Office are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide at a home in the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood in Florissant. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:10 Sunday...
KKTV
Shooting under investigation in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Teller County Sunday morning. At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has released few details, confirming only that the suspect is accounted for. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News there were children at the scene when the shooting happened but that they were unharmed. No information about the number of victims or conditions of the victims has been released.
KKTV
Double-shooting in Teller County under investigation as murder-suicide; 3 young children physically unharmed
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - A small Colorado community is reeling in the aftermath of a double-shooting that left two people dead Sunday. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office confirms three small children were in the home during the horrific episode. “It’s a tragedy for the community,” said Lt. Wes Walter...
Suspects arrested in a robbery on Barnes Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men were arrested after an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) about a robbery that happened on Nov. 9 on Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive. According to CSPD, on Nov. 9 at around 10:50 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at the 4800 block of Barnes Rd. near […]
Deer causes 7-vehicle crash on Colorado interstate
A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
KKTV
Colorado Springs woman dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman is dead following a head-on crash along I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The law enforcement agency shared some details of the crash that happened in Geary County on Nov. 11 at about 3 in the morning. Early into the investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol believes a vehicle driven by John Wagnaar III was traveling westbound in the eastbound passing lane of the highway. The second car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane, driven by 31-year-old Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.
License plate reading cameras coming to Pueblo
The Pueblo Downtown Association purchased two Automated License Plate Recognition cameras in hopes of reducing car thefts. The cameras alert law enforcement when a stolen vehicle passes.
