Stocks climb on cooling inflation, but trading remains shaky
Stocks are closing higher, boosted by more signs the nation's high inflation may be falling off faster than expected
Buyer beware: Retail credit cards see record APRs
Experts are warning shoppers to avoid taking out new retail credit cards this holiday season.
Department Stores Expected to ‘Make a Comeback’ on Black Friday, According to Mastercard
With many big-box retailers, department stores and outlet malls closed again on Thanksgiving Day, consumers will be gearing up for a Black Friday shopping blitz, according to new data from Mastercard SpendingPulse. The report, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, stated that U.S. retail sales are expected to grow 15% on Black Friday compared to last year. Mastercard also found that department stores are making a comeback with deals and discounts to entice consumers. This Black Friday, department store sales are anticipated to be up nearly 25% over last year, the report said. What’s more, consumers are...
