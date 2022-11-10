ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize

By Jason O. Boyd, Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yq48N_0j69rtsd00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. ( WNCT ) — A visit to the pharmacy really paid off for one North Carolina man.

Michael Buck was speaking with a pharmacy employee at a Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ahead of this week’s record-breaking $2 billion drawing . He usually doesn’t play the lottery unless the prizes are really big, he told the state’s lottery officials .

“I usually start playing when the jackpot goes over $500 million,” he said. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service.”

Buck said he walked over and bought one, making a promise to the employee on the way out. “I told her, ‘If I win I’ll come back and buy you a car.’”

Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how

He didn’t win the $2 billion – that massive prize went to a lucky Southern California resident – but the 62-year-old matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. He doubled his prize with the Power Play 2X multiplier, winning $100,000, says the North Carolina Lottery.

After federal and state taxes, Buck got to keep $71,017 when he claimed his prize.

What about that promise he made to his new friend at the pharmacy counter?

“I didn’t hit the jackpot so I can’t buy her a car, but I’ll definitely bring her something,” Buck said. He told the North Carolina Lottery he plans to use a big chunk of his winnings to help him through retirement.

After Tuesday’s big win, the Powerball jackpot reset. As of Thursday, it was at $47 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Five uncalled races to watch in the battle for the House

This month’s surprising midterm elections have everyone on edge, with voters across the country waiting to see who will control the House in the next Congress.  A week after Election Day, the balance of power in the House remains unknown, with 212 seats in the GOP column, 204 in the Democratic column and 218 needed […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN Radio

Republicans one seat away from taking House majority

Republicans are one seat away from securing the 218 members they need to take control of the House chamber with key wins projected in Arizona and California late Monday. The Associated Press called Arizona’s 1st Congressional District for GOP Rep. David Schweikert and the state’s 6th District for Republican Juan Ciscomani around 9:25 p.m. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN Radio

DeSantis leads Trump in Club for Growth primary polls

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Trump in multiple Club for Growth Action polls ahead of a potential faceoff for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.  In an Iowa caucus-based survey, 48 percent of 508 respondents said they’ll support DeSantis as the party’s next White House nominee, compared to 37 percent who said they’ll support […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Toews dominates face-off circle in 3-0 loss to Hurricanes

Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Caley Chelios joins Joe to break down the lack of power-play production, hear some critical thoughts on a call from a Blackhawks fan, and listen to postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson on the team’s effort. The Blackhawks return to the United Center […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Schumer: Warnock will win because ‘he’s better for Georgia’

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is predicting Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) will win reelection in a runoff against GOP candidate Hershel Walker because “he’s better” for the Peach State. Speaking to the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Schumer said it was Warnock who helped pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

Katie Hobbs defeats Trump ally Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race

Democrat Katie Hobbs is projected to win the race for governor in Arizona, defeating high-profile Republican Kari Lake after a contentious and down-to-the-wire election. NBC News and CNN both projected the race for Hobbs on Monday night. The victory is the latest major win for Democrats in what has turned out to be a surprisingly […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

Jim Durkin on the future of the GOP

IL House Minority Leader Jim Durkin joins Lisa Dent to explain why he’s not seeking re-election as leader after a disappointing Election Night for Illinois Republicans, and what the midterm results means for the future of the GOP. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Gallego says Sinema ‘did nothing’ to help Arizona Dems in midterms

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Sunday said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) “did nothing” to help Arizona Democrats in the midterm elections. “This year, the reason Democrats won is because we fought together as a party. I was out there campaigning for every Democrat in Arizona. I was personally donating, raising money for them, for our […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

Outgoing GOP governor: Voters in battleground states ‘aren’t interested in extremism’

Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) says the midterm elections results indicate voters in swing states “aren’t interested in extremism.”  “I think the biggest issue that played out in the midterms … is voters, generally speaking, especially in battleground states, aren’t interested in extremism. They just aren’t,” Baker, who did not seek reelection this year, […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGN Radio

Democrat blame game erupts over New York midterm losses

Democratic finger-pointing in New York has begun after Republicans managed to score some notable wins in the blue stronghold. Although the GOP fell short of ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Republicans successfully toppled Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, and flipped several other Democratic toss-up races in the […]
NEW YORK STATE
WGN Radio

J.D. Vance says GOP blaming Trump for midterms is ‘counterproductive’

Sen.-elect J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) says the Republican Party is hurting itself if its leaders continue to blame former President Trump for its performance in this year’s midterm elections. “Of course, no man is above criticism. But the quick turn from gobbling up credit to vomiting blame suggests there is very little analysis at work,” Vance […]
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy