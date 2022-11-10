ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
 5 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11

The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in our armed forces. Veterans Day is the day set aside to honor all who have served this country, whether in times of war or peace. It always falls on Nov. 11.

What is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is when we honor anyone and everyone who has ever served in any branch of the military. This includes the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force. It also includes every individual, whether alive or deceased. However, the day is primarily meant to thank living veterans for their service and sacrifices.

How is Veterans Day different from Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day?

While the days we set aside to honor the U.S. armed forces might seem a little confusing, the three main holidays — Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day — each have a particular purpose.

  • Veterans Day: Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11. It honors anyone who has ever served.
  • Memorial Day: Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May. It honors anyone who gave their life in service to this country.
  • Armed Forces Day: Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May. It honors anyone currently serving in one of the six branches of the military.

Which retailers offer something special for veterans?

  • Backcountry : As a thank you to community heroes, Backcountry offers active duty military personnel, veterans and military family members a 20% discount on select full-price online purchases.
  • Hickory Farms: To help with gift giving, Hickory Farms offers free shipping for all eligible military gifts headed overseas to APO, DPO, and FPO addresses.
  • Home Depot : At Home Depot, active military, veterans and their spouses enjoy 10% off eligible purchases (up to $400 annuallyÂ­).
  • KitchenAid : KitchenAid offers those who serve a discount of 25% off most products on its website.
  • Kohl’s : Kohl’s offers active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend (Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13) with valid ID. Additionally, Kohl’s offers 15% off in-store purchases every Monday of the year to active and former military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families.
  • Omaha Steaks : Omaha Steaks offers a $10 Military Discount to active duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
  • Therabody : Therabody gives verified members of the military 20% off select Therabody products.
  • Zenni : As a thank you, Zenni offers active military, reservists, veterans, and military spouses a 10% discount on all purchases.

Deals you can get on Veterans Day

While there aren’t a lot of retailers that offer exclusive discounts for veterans on Veterans Day, there are sales galore on everything from laptops to luggage . Here are a few of the best Veterans Day deals.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 Intel

This power-packed laptop has a 12th Generation Intel Core and runs Windows 11 Home. It’s ideal for general home use and comes with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. It’s on sale for 40% off. Sold by Lenovo

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit

This combo kit is a super deal for the casual handyperson. It comes with a compact drill/driver, an impact driver, two batteries, a charger and a carry bag. It’s on sale for 35% off. Sold by Home Depot

Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover Fleece

Feel comfortable and look great wearing this stylish and functional fleece. It offers moisture-wicking warmth and ribbed cuffs to hold in body heat. It is on sale for up to 35% off. Sold by Backcountry

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

If you just need a quick cup of coffee, this single-serve Keurig is made for you. Its compact size allows it to fit nearly anywhere, and fresh hot coffee is ready in minutes. It’s on sale for 50% off. Sold by Amazon

Samsonite Spin Tech 5.0 Hardside Luggage Collection

This luggage is the perfect combination of lightweight and rugged. It also has an eye-catching style, making it easy to identify. The telescopic handle locks at three different heights and the locks are TSA-approved. It’s on sale for $169.99 with code: SCORE (regularly $400). Sold by Macy’s

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

