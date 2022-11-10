Evanston Police continue to investigate student who allegedly brought loaded gun to school

EVANSTON, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Evanston Police continue their investigation into a report of a student who brought a loaded gun to his school.

The Superintendent alerted parents in a letter, saying Evanston Township High School officials did not have any knowledge of any threat or any danger to students and have been in touch with the student's family regarding any appropriate disciplinary action.

School officials learned of the incident through its "Acknowledge, Care, Tell" steps program and said they're doing everything they can to ensure the safety of students and staff at the school.

