Evanston, IL

Evanston Police continue to investigate student who allegedly brought loaded gun to school

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

EVANSTON, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Evanston Police continue their investigation into a report of a student who brought a loaded gun to his school.

The Superintendent alerted parents in a letter, saying Evanston Township High School officials did not have any knowledge of any threat or any danger to students and have been in touch with the student's family regarding any appropriate disciplinary action.

School officials learned of the incident through its "Acknowledge, Care, Tell" steps program and said they're doing everything they can to ensure the safety of students and staff at the school.

fox32chicago.com

Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94

CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
CHICAGO, IL
Siloam

Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal Attack

A mom was brutally attacked by Riverdale Police during the pandemic in which she sustained physical damages to her head. Understandably, the mother, Angela Coleman waited to have a fair trial in court. But to her dismay Riverdale officials tried to sweep her case under the rug by offering her pennies for her problems.
RIVERDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

Evanston Township High School student brought loaded gun to school, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A student has been arrested after police said he brought a gun to Evanston Township High School this week.Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the ETHS safety staff received a tip that an 18-year-old student, Rashaun Watkins of Skokie, was carrying a loaded handgun, police said.Watkins was escorted to a dean's office, where an Evanston police school resource officer tried to pat him down, police said. Watkins was "passively noncompliant" during the search, police said.The officer found a handgun in Watkins' upper pantleg area, police said. The officer retrieved the gun – a Taurus G3 9mm loaded with 12 rounds – without incident, police said.Watkins was arrested and taken to the police station, police said. He did not provide a statement and did not have a Firearm Owners Identification Card, police said. The investigation did not reveal that Watkins was planning on any school shooting or any violence toward students or staff, police said.Watkins was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is set to appear for a bond hearing on Friday.
EVANSTON, IL
Chicago, IL
All the latest local news from Chicago.

