ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
srhsoffleash.org

From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend

Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
hoodline.com

The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area

There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

How Will Tech Layoffs Impact Businesses in San Francisco?

Several small business owners in San Francisco are concerned after more companies have announced layoffs. The job cuts mean companies in the city may have more empty desks on top of downsizing office spaces during the pandemic. "We were kind of relying on those businesses around us," said Raziye Mitchell,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns

One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Hunters Point wordsmith Yung Lott drops a new album on 12/12

Hunters Point has always been a cauldron for Bay Area talent, but it has been rare until rather recently that the neighborhood’s artists have begun to get their just due of recognition on the Northern California music scene. Yung Lott is a veteran Hunters Point wordsmith that I had heard about prior to me meeting him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord’s Naan n Curry’s homestyle cuisine a local favorite

CONCORD, CA (Nov. 11, 2022) — Since it opened in 2011, Concord’s Naan n Curry has evolved into one of the most popular places to dine in the region. Under the tutelage of chef-owner Mohammad Akbar, the homestyle eatery serves about 400 meals of his brand of Indian-Pakistan cuisine to an adoring clientele every day. Such volume is a testament to Naan n Curry offering excellent value to a loyal customer base.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
berkeleyside.org

All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Forgotten San Rafael Graveyard Gets New Life

Charlie Kelly had walked the serene dirt trail separating San Anselmo and San Rafael's Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery for years. But one day last winter, he suddenly noticed the thick brush and poison oak cloaking the sharp hillside were concealing a secret -- an old gravestone. As Kelly ascended the steep...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Crews clear truck carrying crane stuck in Broadway Tunnel

SAN FRANCISCO -- Emergency crews have cleared a flatbed truck carrying a crane that became stuck in the Broadway Tunnel in San Francisco Monday afternoon after hitting the roof of the tunnel.The truck was headed eastbound in the Robert C. Levy tunnel and hit the roof of the tunnel where it narrows as it approaches the Chinatown side of the tunnel."The incident in the area of Broadway Tunnel heading into Chinatown has been resolved. Emergency crews are clear of the scene," the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted around 8:11 p.m.Motorists were warned to expect "residual delays." Earlier, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed there was no structural instability to the tunnel following the crash but warned motorists to expect delays.Images showed the top of the folded crane leaving a large gash in the tiled roof of the eastbound tunnel.There were no injuries reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy