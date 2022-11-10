ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

18 children, driver injured in Kentucky school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,”...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
FOX2Now

What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don’t worry, the world isn’t falling apart. The loud noise heard around 5:20 a.m. was likely caused by an unmanned reusable Space Force spaceplane...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
FOX 2

Be careful when driving during winter weather

With fewer snowplow operators available to hit the roadways, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are advising those in the St. Louis region who can work remotely to do so to avoid snarling traffic during Tuesday morning rush hour.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims...
NEWTOWN, CT
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
50K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy