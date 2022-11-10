Read full article on original website
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
4 Texas women charged with stealing $22K worth of cosmetics from Kohl’s stores
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged four women who drove up from Texas and stole more than $22,000 from several Kohl's cosmetics counters.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
After recreational pot passes, why a medical marijuana card still matters in Missouri
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
20-home subdivision coming to East St. Louis
What was once an empty field in East St. Louis will soon be transformed into a 20-home development.
18 children, driver injured in Kentucky school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,”...
Mayor of St. Peters questions ARPA fund allocation in Missouri
St. Peters officials want to know why the city received the lowest amount of federal ARPA funds of any other Missouri city.
O’Fallon, Missouri hears from Gateway Fiber after natural gas line rupture
The companies involved in a natural gas line rupture a week ago in O’Fallon, Missouri, reported to city hall Monday night, to try and figure out what went wrong and how to prevent future issues.
Bird flu has made a comeback, driving up prices for holiday turkeys
(The Conversation) – An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza has spread through chicken and turkey flocks in 46 states since it was first detected in Indiana on Feb. 8, 2022. The outbreak is also taking a heavy toll in Canada and Europe. Better known as bird flu, avian...
Missouri lawmakers, education leaders make it easier to certify substitute teachers
Future substitute teachers in Missouri won't need as many credit hours to get a job inside the classroom.
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don’t worry, the world isn’t falling apart. The loud noise heard around 5:20 a.m. was likely caused by an unmanned reusable Space Force spaceplane...
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis County Sunday
St. Louis County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.
St. Louis County residents concerned over intersection after fatal accident
Neighbors paid tribute to a woman who was struck and killed in a car crash in Florissant on Saturday.
IDOT deals with snow and winter weather
A storm is coming on the heels of some surprise snow for parts of the metro east this weekend.
Be careful when driving during winter weather
With fewer snowplow operators available to hit the roadways, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are advising those in the St. Louis region who can work remotely to do so to avoid snarling traffic during Tuesday morning rush hour.
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims...
Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
(The Hill) – Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on Monday to troll Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she was projected to lose in her race for governor. In a tweet on Monday, Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that...
