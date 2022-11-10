Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
WKYT 27
Lexington couple loses everything in fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
WTVQ
Lexington extends Emergency Winter Weather plan
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is extending its Emergency Winter Weather plan through Wednesday morning. It means shelters have added capacity to take in anyone who needs a warm place to stay. The YMCA of Central Kentucky is also collecting donations to help provide warmth and relief to those...
WTVQ
UK student killed in Georgetown crash identified
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A University of Kentucky student died in a crash in Georgetown Monday. Sydney Cassady, of Bowling Green, was identified as the victim of the crash. She was 22 years old. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Cassady was turning left onto McClelland Circle from...
School bus crash victims’ injuries included some critical patients, Kentucky officials said
A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
WTVQ
Magoffin County bus had 19 people on board during crash; injuries are of “varying degrees”
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) Magoffin County officials held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update on the bus crash. In the update, officials said students involved range in age from elementary to high school, and some made 911 calls for help after the crash. At this time, there are no updates on the condition of any student or bus driver but the majority of students were taken to ARH Paul B. Hall in Paintsville and Pikeville Medical Center.
WTVQ
Magoffin County bus crashes early Monday morning; multiple injuries reported
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a bus crashed early Monday morning in Magoffin County. According to the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office, all officers are on scene, including Kentucky State Police, and multiple helicopters are en route to fly the injured out, one helicopter coming in as far as Ironton, Ohio.
q95fm.net
Estill County Wildfires Contained by Emergency Management Crews
Emergency Management crews have announced that both Estill County wildfires are now completely contained. The Pitts fire was contained Wednesday night and the Chamberlain fire was contained Thursday Morning. Ronnie Riddle. Director of Estill County Emergency Management said crews had more manpower and resources to contain the Chamberlain fire once...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly river crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
WTVQ
Crews working nonstop to put out wildfire in Estill County
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) People in several counties Wednesday spoke about the smell of smoke and haziness in the sky after wildfires burned hundreds of acres in eastern Kentucky. As a result, burn bans are in effect in Estill and Fayette counties. Behind the Estill County National Guard Armory, an...
WTVQ
Lexington police identify man fatally shot on Yellowstone Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man fatally shot has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Walker. His death has been listed as homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. A man has died after being fatally shot Tuesday morning on Yellowstone Parkway. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the...
fox56news.com
Hundreds of acres burned overnight in Estill County
IRVINE, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Wednesday, people throughout central Kentucky woke up to the smell of smoke coming from wildfires. Bridget Abernathy with The Kentucky Division of Forestry reported that in the past 24 hours, there were 34 new fires. That adds to the total of 330 wildfires...
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another rain/snowmaker will arrive Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures should warm up a little before the next system blows into town with some rain and snow. It doesn’t look quite as cold out there to get the week started. Most of your temperatures will hover around the mid to upper-40s for both Monday & Tuesday. That’s still not enough to reach the normal daytime highs.
fox56news.com
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
WTVQ
Birthday 5K for 2 Ky men raises money for charity
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Sunday, runners and walkers braved the cold weather for a special birthday celebration at Cold Stream Park. It honored two remarkable Kentucky men who are known for running in hundreds of 5k races around the state together. Bernie Cornett and Leo McMillen both turned 85 and...
WTVQ
UK vs. Tennessee: Big Blue Crush blood drive underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center’s 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive is officially underway. It’s a friendly competition between University of Kentucky fans and Tennessee Vols fans. Wildcats are encouraged to donate blood anytime through Friday. Kentucky’s looking to get its third Big...
Comments / 0