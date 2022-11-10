MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) Magoffin County officials held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update on the bus crash. In the update, officials said students involved range in age from elementary to high school, and some made 911 calls for help after the crash. At this time, there are no updates on the condition of any student or bus driver but the majority of students were taken to ARH Paul B. Hall in Paintsville and Pikeville Medical Center.

