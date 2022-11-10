Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alexia Carey
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced Monday in relation to the 2019 death of a 16-year-old East Toledo teen. According to court documents, Jarrett Sullivan was sentenced to 360 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. In March 2019, Sullivan was charged with inciting violence and knowingly...
Beaver burglary wounds homeowner after an attempt to intervene
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A homeowner in Beaver was found with serious neck injuries after attempting to stop burglary in progress. On Monday November 14, 2022, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress on 3rd St. in Beaver. When Deputies arrived on scene, they had to forcibly enter the […]
West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
wchstv.com
Suspect in two homicide investigations indicted on murder charges in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man who is a suspect in homicide investigations in two different counties was indicted on murder charges Monday in Meigs County, Ohio. Wayne Leib Jr., 40, of Pomeroy, is accused of killing Dwayne E. Qualls, on Sept. 30, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He was indicted on aggravated murder and murder charges in the death on Monday.
2 wanted by US Marshals in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia is asking the public for any information that helps lead to the arrest of two people wanted in connection to a drug trafficking organization that has ties to criminal gangs. The USMS Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) task force says Tyjha […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Homeowner suffers serious injuries in Raleigh County after interrupting burglary
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeowner in Raleigh County suffered serious lacerations to his neck and torso when he interrupted a burglary and was attacked by the suspect, deputies said. The suspect, identified as Charles Cox, was arrested after the incident Monday and charged with burglary and attempted...
North Carolina felon that jumped out of window from cops now sentenced for gun possession in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A North Carolina felon was sentenced to prison a little over one year after he unlawfully possessed a gun and tried to flee from authorities through a window. According to court records, authorities were searching for Calvin Moore, 33, of Silver City, North Carolina, at a residence on Sixth Street in […]
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
WTOL-TV
Victims identified in Friday's double homicide, TPD to release information on officer-involved shooting
A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home on Albion Street, Toledo police said. Police shot the suspect who was found with one of the victim's cars.
2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
WSAZ
2 men convicted of murder sentenced to life without parole; third also sentenced
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two of three men convicted in the murder of a well-known high school athlete were sentenced Monday to life without the possibility of parole, according to the prosecutor’s office in Meigs County. The sentences were handed down to both Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson,...
South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
wchsnetwork.com
Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
13abc.com
TPD finds female shot inside residence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
2 vehicles destroyed at West Virginia car dealership after hit-and-run
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hit a vehicle and destroyed two other vehicles at Thornhill Mitsubishi in Chapmanville. Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci tells 13 News that a driver ran off of Route 119 and hit three new […]
Matewan man arrested for grand larceny, fleeing on foot
MATEWAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Matewan man is behind bars today for three different charges. 30-year-old Roger L. Anderson of Matewan in Mingo County was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo on a Magistrate Court Capias for grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny as well as an outstanding warrant for fleeing on foot for a separate incident.
Burton police ID victim in shooting outside Starlite Coney Island
BURTON, MI – Burton police have released the name of a man fatally shot in the parking lot of Starlite Coney Island over the weekend. Police said Jeffrey William Flick, 38, of Genesee Township, was shot multiple times following an argument inside the restaurant. He was taken to Hurley...
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington surrenders liquor license, will close
UPDATE (10:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): According to a post on the bar’s Facebook page, Premier Pub & Grill will close. The Facebook post said, in part, “It is with heavy hearts to announce that we will be closing the business. This was not an easy decision, but one we ultimately had to make […]
Comments / 0