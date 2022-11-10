Read full article on original website
Related
Bills elevate 2 players, including former Vikings CB: Has QB decision been made on Josh Allen?
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Saturday that they elevated veteran running back Duke Johnson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The belief heading into the weekend was that the Bills would elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to potentially serve...
BetMGM Sportsbook promo: Use code SYRACUSENBA for $200 on NBA today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re still looking for somewhere to bet on the NBA this season, the newest BetMGM Sportsbook promo is the perfect way to take advantage of the action. You can click here to register for an account today and win $200 in free bets from just a $10 wager with bonus code SYRACUSENBA.
FanDuel promo code November 2022: Get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. November 2022 features nearly every sport in action, and you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to take full advantage of the games. All new customers can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 and no FanDuel promo code is required.
Green Bay Packers release 2021 draft picks Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has been under fire for his performances in the NFL Draft over the
TVGuide.com
Everything to Know About Watching Sports on Roku
Make sense of all the Roku sports channels and packages. If you're thinking about cutting the cord, there is no safer bet than Roku as your go-to streaming device. The platform is one of the most popular on the planet for set-top boxes, and for good reason. Not only are Roku devices affordable, but they also are compatible with all kinds of apps from popular streaming services and channels. That includes many of the essential services that sports fans need.
Vikings fan learns the hard way that breaking tables isn’t as easy as Bills Mafia makes it look
Leave it to the professionals, Vikings fans. Minnesota Vikings fans showed up in large numbers to Highmark Stadium for today’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Much like the Bills Mafia, Vikings fans found themselves enjoying some pre-game tailgating.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0