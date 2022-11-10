Read full article on original website
Is Elk Meat The Healthiest Meat To Eat?
Elk meat is a healthy, nutrient-rich food that offers many health benefits.
Can Adding Hummus To Your Diet Help Improve Your Gut Health?
One popular Mediterranean dip that's easy to make and readily available in many grocery stores is hummus. Traditionally, hummus is made by combining chickpeas, tahini, lemon, olive oil, and salt (per Healthline). But nowadays, there are several other tasty spins on this dip ranging from black bean hummus to spicy buffalo wing hummus (per Food Network). Whether you're team classic hummus or team spice-it-up, hummus is versatile, yummy, and offers some impressive health benefits, explains Healthline. What's not to like about this dip?
Leftovers: The Complete Guide
Managing leftovers properly in your household can be a simple way to do your part in reducing food waste, which could have a positive impact on your budget.
The Health Benefits Of Eating More Sourdough Bread
Sourdough is a bread with a unique taste. Taste aside, however, you might wonder if sourdough has any health benefits. The answer may surprise you.
What It Means When Your Alkaline Phosphatase Is High
In order to monitor for certain conditions, your doctor may assess your alkaline phosphatase level. Here's what it means if your alkaline phosphatase is high.
Is It Safe To Eat Pineapple During Pregnancy?
One of the most popular pregnancy myths is that eating a large amount of pineapple will induce labor, but is this true? Are pineapples safe to eat?
What Foods Is Listeria Commonly Found In?
A recent listeria outbreak has left many people concerned about how to avoid getting sick. Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause severe illness, and it's often found in food. Some of the most common foods you can find listeria in include soft cheeses, deli meats, raw fish, and unpasteurized milk, according to the FDA.
Why Skipping Random Meals Can Hinder Your Weight Loss
When your eating habits become unpredictable, the body will hold onto calories and won't burn them as efficiently, assuming it's going into starvation mode.
Is It Safe For Kids To Follow The Keto Diet?
Although the ketogenic diet might sound appealing in theory, you may be wondering whether this type of diet is actually safe for children. Here's what we know.
Simple Tips For Staying Healthy Over The Holidays
Keeping up with the momentum of holiday cheer can impact sleep habits, diet, and stress levels. Here are some tips for staying healthy over the holidays.
The Health Benefits Of Star Fruit
In general, fruits have many health benefits: it's full of fiber and vitamins, and minerals. However, these are health benefits of star fruit specifically.
Why Eating Fermented Foods Is Extra Important When You're On Antibiotics
While antibiotics play a significant role in saving countless lives by fighting dangerous bacteria, it's crucial to be consuming fermented foods with them.
Does Eating High-Cholesterol Foods Raise Your Cholesterol?
Although many typical breakfasts may include a portion of eggs, some may be concerned about what the food could eventually do to their cholesterol.
