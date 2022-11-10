ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Adding Hummus To Your Diet Help Improve Your Gut Health?

One popular Mediterranean dip that's easy to make and readily available in many grocery stores is hummus. Traditionally, hummus is made by combining chickpeas, tahini, lemon, olive oil, and salt (per Healthline). But nowadays, there are several other tasty spins on this dip ranging from black bean hummus to spicy buffalo wing hummus (per Food Network). Whether you're team classic hummus or team spice-it-up, hummus is versatile, yummy, and offers some impressive health benefits, explains Healthline. What's not to like about this dip?
Leftovers: The Complete Guide

Managing leftovers properly in your household can be a simple way to do your part in reducing food waste, which could have a positive impact on your budget.
What Foods Is Listeria Commonly Found In?

A recent listeria outbreak has left many people concerned about how to avoid getting sick. Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause severe illness, and it's often found in food. Some of the most common foods you can find listeria in include soft cheeses, deli meats, raw fish, and unpasteurized milk, according to the FDA.
