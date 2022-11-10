Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Shortage of workers still impacting local bars, restaurants
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic created disruptions in the workforce that still linger today. One of the most notable is the worker shortage. Visit any restaurant across the metro and you’ll likely see a “now hiring” sign. Even though the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low, many industries are struggling to find the staffing necessary to operate. Restaurants and bars have resorted to reducing hours by closing early, whether that’s for a day during the week or the entire weekend.
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC
Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
KCTV 5
State orders Hogan Prep to temporarily shut down amid student safety concerns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City school is being shut down, at least temporarily, over student safety concerns amid several recent incidents. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Preparatory Academy High School on Nov. 11, telling the school to shut its doors until it can properly address the safety of students and staff. The commission is directing Hogan Prep not to allow ninth through 12th grade students to attend school on campus before Nov. 28. Virtual learning is available this week, and next week is the Thanksgiving break.
Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight
TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
KCTV 5
Farmers encouraged to use flex accounts for water usage as drought persists
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Farmers in Kansas have been encouraged to use multi-year flex accounts for their water usage as the ongoing drought persists. As drought conditions across the Sunflower State continue, the Kansas Department of Agriculture says many farmers have struggled to keep crops alive amid scarce water supply.
KCTV 5
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 93,355 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season, November 12 and 13. 55,267: Antlered Bucks. 7,250: Button Bucks. 30,838: Does. Franklin County...
KCTV 5
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
One dead in Kansas City, Kansas overnight shooting
Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one dead near Kansas Avenue.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylea Vette
There’s concern for a northwest Kansas teenager who was last seen this past week. Kaylea Vette, 17, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from Colby. Some of her social media accounts have been deleted and her phone is going straight to voice mail, her family shares. Her phone last pinged in Garden City. Yet, it’s believed that Kaylea may be in Garden City, Sublette or Wichita.
KCTV 5
‘It made me sick’: Aviation community in Kansas City reacts to tragic Dallas crash
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A plane crash at a Dallas airshow that killed six people this weekend left an impact on the local aviation community. Two months ago, Daniel Kelley was on the plane that crashed on Saturday. He is working on getting his pilot’s license. “It’s kind...
Mayor touts new terminal after Tracy Wolfson orders delivery to airport
After the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars on Sunday, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson was forced to order delivery due to the lack of food options.
Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Marijuana is legal in Missouri after voters approved Amendment 3 — Now what?
Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in Missouri, what comes next? On Tuesday night, voters signed off on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
