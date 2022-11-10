Read full article on original website
Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke
If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
How To Help Reduce The Appearance Of Uneven Skin Texture
During puberty in our teen years, we are often faced with a multitude of skin issues (via Skin Health Institute). From breakouts to oily skin and dry patches, those critical years bring up a crop of skin problems that we learn to deal with as we get older and our hormones begin to even out.
The 'Diabetic Duo' spreads awareness for disease by sharing day-to-day life
A Nashville couple both living with Type 1 Diabetes shares their daily fight with the disease on an Instagram account where they have dubbed themselves "The Diabetic Duo."
Warning Signs To Watch For In Your Child During An Alarming Rise In Suicidal ER Visits
There is a huge mental health crisis among today's children and teens that is increasing at alarming rates. In fact, mental illness among young people is at an all-time high (via American Psychological Association). Surprisingly, the rates have been steadily increasing even before the COVID-19 pandemic began. A study in...
Can You Really Use Green Tea To Treat Arthritis?
Green tea has long been celebrated for its taste, with many across the globe drinking it every day. Some see it as an alternative to coffee, touting its lower caffeine levels and its potential health benefits. Green tea has been used as medicine for centuries and has been studied for...
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Menopause And What It Means For Her Everyday Life
Studies have found that approximately 6,000 American women reach menopause every day — that's nearly 2 million a year — but there remains a stigma attached to the period in a woman's life following the end of her menstrual cycle. While menopause is neither a disease nor a disorder, it is stigmatized so that few women discuss it openly, according to the National Institute on Aging. Dr. Jill Rabin of Katz Institute for Women's Health said, "As I tell my patients, menopause is not a disease. It's the beginning of the next stage of your life. And new beginnings can be exciting, with opportunities for growth and change."
The Benefits Of An Adjustable Kettlebell
Contrary to what people may believe, kettlebells have been around since the 1700s, even though the peak in their popularity didn't come until the late 1990s (via Redefining Strength). Each type of strength training comes with its own benefits, but training with kettlebells offers something unique: It will push you...
New Study Explains The Gender Gap With Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's disease accounts for up to 70% of dementia cases, affecting millions of people and their loved ones. This disorder was first identified in 1906 when Dr. Alois Alzheimer found abnormal clumps and tau proteins in a woman's brain, according to the National Institute on Aging. The patient experienced memory loss, language impairment, and other symptoms that eventually led to her death. Today, experts agree that tau proteins and amyloid plaques, or the clumps of misfolded proteins that can form in the brain, are core features of the disease.
