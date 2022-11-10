Read full article on original website
UiPath rises on Early Q3 Numbers; To trim 6% Jobs
Automation platform provider UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has delivered better-than-expected preliminary numbers for the third quarter. Revenue is expected at about $260 million and ARR is seen landing at ~$1.1 billion. Further, the company is trimming its headcount by 6%, and a significant chunk of the job losses are expected to happen by the end of 2023.
Hasbro Entertainment Stock (NASDAQ:HAS) Plunged Today. Here’s Why
Hasbro Entertainment plunged in today’s trading session. Troubles in its very profitable “Magic: The Gathering” line are showing. However, with a host of other properties in play, the loss may not be that bad. Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:HAS), the maker of a wide range of toys and games,...
Twist Bioscience Nosedives on Short Seller Report
Shares of synthetic DNA company Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are tanking today after a new short report by Scorpion Capital. Scorpion has called the company a ‘cash burning inferno’ and alleged that Twist’s factory in Wilsonville is empty. Further, the short seller sees Twist stock going to ‘zero.’...
Hedge Fund Point 72 Builds Position in These Stocks; Should You?
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) At the same time, considering the tough macroeconomic backdrop, the ace investor has completely exited positions in a few consumer goods stocks, including Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Nike (NYSE:NKE), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). Cohen’s fund has a whopping $25 billion in assets under management. Let’s take...
What Stocks did Buffett’s Berkshire Add in its $9B Q3 Shopping Bag?
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) bought shares worth $9 billion in the third quarter, as per the company’s latest 13F SEC filing. Berkshire took new positions in three stocks – 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), 5.8 million shares of Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), and 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial Group (JEF).
Azenta Soars on Q4 Beat; Instates $1.5B Stock Buyback
Shares of life sciences solutions provider Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) are soaring in the pre-market session today on the back of the company’s fourth-quarter showing. Revenue rose marginally by 0.8% year-over-year to $138 million, surpassing estimates by about $4.3 million. EPS at $0.16 too, comfortably cruised past expectations by $0.09. Importantly,...
Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Lowe’s is set to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. While the company is expected to benefit from its efforts to build its Pro business, analysts are cautious about the housing sector’s performance in 2023. Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results...
Here’s What to Expect from Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Q3 Results
Target is set to announce its fiscal third quarter results on Wednesday. Ongoing macro challenges are expected to drag down the retailer’s third-quarter earnings. Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, November 16. The retailer’s margins and earnings are expected to be under pressure due to a tough macro backdrop and an expected decline in consumer spending on discretionary goods. TGT stock is down 25% year-to-date as investors are concerned about the impact of an economic downturn on the retailer’s business.
Shoals Tech Soars on Q3 Beat
Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares are surging in the pre-market session today after it delivered a third-quarter beat. The company provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for areas including solar, battery storage as well as EV charging. During the quarter, revenue surged 51.8% year-over-year to $90.8 million, comfortably beating estimates...
ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
ZIM Integrated Shipping is set to release its third-quarter results tomorrow. Analysts expect ZIM to report lower earnings per share compared to the year-ago period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 16, before the market opens. Based in...
Sea Limited Shares (NYSE: SE) Surge over 40% after Earnings Beat
Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) surged more than 40% after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.66, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$1.04 per share. In addition, sales increased by 18.5% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Credit card balances see largest annual jump in more than 20 years
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported credit card balances surged 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, the highest jump in over two decades.
Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Q2 Earnings Preview: Will BABA Offer a Sweet Surprise?
Alibaba is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on November 17. Both analysts and investors are keenly watching for any signs of improvement in the online retailer’s business. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) is set to release its second quarter Fiscal 2023 results on November 17,...
Follow the Stock Picks of Top Hedge Fund Manager Michael Burry
Michael Burry’s firm, Scion Asset Management, disclosed its new positions in an SEC filing that was released today. Click on the links to learn more about each of these stocks. Burry’s new positions are as follows:. Charter Communications (CHTR) CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Liberty...
Americans Stockpiling European Luxury Goods; Time to Buy Luxury Stocks?
Despite inflationary pressures, Americans continue to shop for high-end luxury brands in Europe. Upbeat earnings driven by robust sales growth have driven share prices higher for European luxury stocks, making them expensive at current levels. Thanks to a stronger dollar, European designer goods brands are on a roll. Enticed by...
Confused about Where to Invest? Ray Dalio Puts Big Bucks in These 5 Stocks
This article will discuss five stocks where Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates allocated big bucks in Q3. The list includes two of the big tech companies. The volatility in the stock market and uncertain economic trajectory make investments challenging for retail investors. Thus, following ace investors like Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates (one of the most significant hedge funds), makes sense for retail investors. Bridgewater’s recently filed 13F report shows that the investment market legend has allocated big bucks in Visa (NYSE:V), Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
Should You Bet on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock?
BlackBerry stock has witnessed a sharp pullback in one year. Despite the correction, BB stock has an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Down about 55% in one year, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSE:BB) has become a penny stock. While shares of this security software and services provider have corrected significantly, BlackBerry benefits from increased enterprise spending on cybersecurity. However, BB stock has a low Smart Score on TipRanks, implying a weak outlook ahead.
Nvidia is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect
Almost all of the market heavyweights have reported Q3’s financials, but Wednesday (November 16) will see one beaten-down behemoth go under the earnings spotlight. Nvidia (NVDA) will deliver its F3Q report occupying an unfamiliar spot. In sharp contrast to recent years, the company’s shares sit 43% into negative territory, downed by depressed Gaming sales and softening Data Center trends impacted by the new restriction on exports of advanced data center chips to China. These are set to affect data center sales by as much as $400 million in the quarter.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock is Gaining Steam. How Far Can it Go?
Farfetch stock gained over 24% last week. The company will report its Q3 financials on November 17. Adverse currency movement and weakness in China could hurt its near-term prospects. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock is gaining steam ahead of its Q3 earnings announcement. Shares of this online retail platform for luxury fashion...
For Outrageous Returns, Follow These 100%-Success-Rate Analysts
Here are two stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Following an analyst’s views on stocks may prove both insightful and profitable for investors. Two analysts from renowned Wall Street research firms have garnered a 100% success rate...
