Jason Momoa Adopts Wild Pig From Set Of New Film

By Sarah Tate
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Jason Momoa has a new unconventional pet you'd be more likely to see in the wild than in someone's home.

The Aquaman star revealed that he adopted a wild pig he met on the set of his new Netflix film, Slumberland . The movie tells the story of a young girl whose stuffed pig comes alive at night and who pairs up with Momoa's genie-like character who guides her through her dreams, per Page Six .

After working with the animal on set, Momoa seemingly couldn't stay away from the little pig. He shared the newest addition to his family in a pair of cute Instagram videos where he showed off the pig and mulled over what to name him. After narrowing the names down to two choices — Lau Lau and Manapua, both of which are Hawaiian dishes often made with pork — he settled on Manapua .

"This is why I can't work with animals. I want to bring them home," he said, adding that the pig is "wild and feral like his pops."

Momoa was joined with his mother, Coni Momoa , off-screen who told her son that it was "a little over the top" to put a top hat on Manapua and paint the pigs nails pink the way the Dune actor suggested. Undeterred, he simply replied, "Well, mom, I'm kind of over the top ."

