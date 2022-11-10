ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event

Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
thecomeback.com

LIV Golf player lashes out at Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods criticized the LIV Golf tour back in July. Now, one member of the tour has retaliated with criticism of their own. Woods’ comments about the tour and the players who bought into it didn’t go unnoticed. The golf legend was particularly hard on players taking the money and claimed he didn’t understand any of it. The allure of major championships and playing at the prestige courses is strong for Woods. But it’s not for everybody.
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open

Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
HOUSTON, TX
GolfWRX

Sergio Garcia may just have accidentally revealed LIV’s next big name signing

LIV Golf has no doubt that its inaugural season was a success. Despite no television deal and much furor over the morality and “dubious” process of tempting some of the best players in the world to the Saudi-backed tour, the mini-season was certainly as advertised — “golf but louder.”
Golf.com

The 7 most expensive tee times on our newest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking

There are some things that money can’t buy, like, for instance, a tee time at Augusta. But access to other courses on GOLF’s latest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. list is a simple matter of economics. Pay, and you can play. Here are the seven courses that charge the most (note: all prices are peak-season rates).
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith says LIV Golf move "scary" as he reacts to question about regrets

LIV Golf superstar Cameron Smith says he has "no regrets" about joining the breakaway tour in a lucrative deal, despite describing the decision as "scary". Perhaps the use of the word scary might be a bit ill-judged, considering the de-facto chief of LIV Golf - Phil Mickelson - has a bit of history with that term when talking about LIV.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
Golf.com

LIV Golf confirms host course for first Australian tournament

After months of speculation, LIV Golf is finally headed down under. The upstart league confirmed reports on Monday morning that it is in agreement to host its first-ever Australian event in the South Australian Province of Adelaide in the spring of 2023. The Grange Club, a Greg Norman-redesigned course that...
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Tommy Fleetwood’s equipment at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Tommy Fleetwood won for the first time in three years to claim the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Take a closer look at his TaylorMade equipment setup. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 70 X shaft), 9 degrees. 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 80 X shaft), 15...
Golf.com

Tony Finau dominates in Texas — notches third win in four months

It must be comforting to be Tony Finau in 2022, when, during your biggest moments, the broadcasters focus almost entirely on the race for second place. That was the case once again Sunday afternoon as Finau polished off his third win of the calendar year, and third in his last seven PGA Tour starts.
HOUSTON, TX
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Tiger’s schedule, rules changes and Top 100 courses

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we break down Tiger Woods playing a bunch of golf in December, top courses in America and rules changes we’d like to see.
KANSAS STATE
Golf.com

He’s the fourth-best tennis player in the world, and he can beat you at golf

Casper Ruud looks like he’s going to be sick. It’s a warm August afternoon in New York, and Ruud — the fourth-best tennis player in the world — is too nervous to function. He paces around tensely, staring out at the practice area and back again into the arena. His heart rate has skyrocketed, and it will remain elevated for some time; long after he begins the first match of the first week of the U.S. Open.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

The top 9 cuts of beef and how to cook them, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. Steaks are a bit like golf holes. A ribeye, a NY strip and a skirt steak all share notable similarities, for example, but they’re also distinguished by key factors that render some more desirable than others.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy