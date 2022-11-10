Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf player lashes out at Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods criticized the LIV Golf tour back in July. Now, one member of the tour has retaliated with criticism of their own. Woods’ comments about the tour and the players who bought into it didn’t go unnoticed. The golf legend was particularly hard on players taking the money and claimed he didn’t understand any of it. The allure of major championships and playing at the prestige courses is strong for Woods. But it’s not for everybody.
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Houston Open
Hideki Matsuyama's injury woes on the PGA Tour appear to be non-stop in 2022. The Japanese superstar was forced to withdraw from the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course during the third round. The official communications team confirmed the reason Matsuyama withdrew was because of a neck...
GolfWRX
Sergio Garcia may just have accidentally revealed LIV’s next big name signing
LIV Golf has no doubt that its inaugural season was a success. Despite no television deal and much furor over the morality and “dubious” process of tempting some of the best players in the world to the Saudi-backed tour, the mini-season was certainly as advertised — “golf but louder.”
Golf.com
The 7 most expensive tee times on our newest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking
There are some things that money can’t buy, like, for instance, a tee time at Augusta. But access to other courses on GOLF’s latest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. list is a simple matter of economics. Pay, and you can play. Here are the seven courses that charge the most (note: all prices are peak-season rates).
I'm a cart girl on a Las Vegas golf course. I've made $1,000 in tips in a day, but customers can be weird.
Cassie Holland, 26, has 1.8 million TikTok followers and says her cart-girl job has changed her life — she even bought a Tesla with her earnings.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Pelican Women’s Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. Korda pulled out the event, which was shortened to 54 holes by Tropical Storm Nicole, by a shot over Lexi Thompson on 14-under 196 thanks to a closing-round 64.
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia appears to have very likely confirmed the next LIV Golf signing
Sergio Garcia's latest Instagram post appears to essentially confirm Mito Pereira could very well be the next LIV Golf signing. Garcia, 42, posted a photograph from a charity day supporting at-risk youth in Austin, Texas. As you can see below, there are a number of LIV Golf players in the...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith says LIV Golf move "scary" as he reacts to question about regrets
LIV Golf superstar Cameron Smith says he has "no regrets" about joining the breakaway tour in a lucrative deal, despite describing the decision as "scary". Perhaps the use of the word scary might be a bit ill-judged, considering the de-facto chief of LIV Golf - Phil Mickelson - has a bit of history with that term when talking about LIV.
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Wins Through to ToC Finals After Ken Jennings Gets Corrected
Jeopardy! super-champ Amy Schneider was back to her winning ways on Wednesday, November 9, as she claimed victory in the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions and secured her spot in the finals. The former engineering manager from Oakland, California, faced off against start-up director Tyler Rhode and executive assistant...
Golf.com
LIV Golf confirms host course for first Australian tournament
After months of speculation, LIV Golf is finally headed down under. The upstart league confirmed reports on Monday morning that it is in agreement to host its first-ever Australian event in the South Australian Province of Adelaide in the spring of 2023. The Grange Club, a Greg Norman-redesigned course that...
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Tommy Fleetwood’s equipment at the Nedbank Golf Challenge
Tommy Fleetwood won for the first time in three years to claim the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Take a closer look at his TaylorMade equipment setup. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 70 X shaft), 9 degrees. 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 80 X shaft), 15...
Golf.com
Tony Finau dominates in Texas — notches third win in four months
It must be comforting to be Tony Finau in 2022, when, during your biggest moments, the broadcasters focus almost entirely on the race for second place. That was the case once again Sunday afternoon as Finau polished off his third win of the calendar year, and third in his last seven PGA Tour starts.
Golf.com
‘If I was your dad I would be telling you to take the money’: Cam Smith’s notable LIV advice
Cam Smith, as he was deciding this summer between staying with the PGA Tour or taking a reported nine-figure deal to join LIV Golf, says he had one of his best conversations with Ian Baker-Finch, a fellow Australian and Open Championship winner and a current CBS analyst. And what did...
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Tiger’s schedule, rules changes and Top 100 courses
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we break down Tiger Woods playing a bunch of golf in December, top courses in America and rules changes we’d like to see.
Golf.com
He’s the fourth-best tennis player in the world, and he can beat you at golf
Casper Ruud looks like he’s going to be sick. It’s a warm August afternoon in New York, and Ruud — the fourth-best tennis player in the world — is too nervous to function. He paces around tensely, staring out at the practice area and back again into the arena. His heart rate has skyrocketed, and it will remain elevated for some time; long after he begins the first match of the first week of the U.S. Open.
Golf.com
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday
The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open concludes Sunday with the final round at Memorial Park Golf Course. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Round 4. For the second-straight week on the PGA Tour, the leader will...
Golf.com
The top 9 cuts of beef and how to cook them, according to a golf-club chef
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. Steaks are a bit like golf holes. A ribeye, a NY strip and a skirt steak all share notable similarities, for example, but they’re also distinguished by key factors that render some more desirable than others.
Comments / 0