Terrebonne may soon replace its Courthouse Annex. Here are the early plans.

Terrebonne Parish government plans to construct a new building to house courtrooms and offices that are now in the Courthouse Annex.

The annex, behind the historic courthouse in downtown Houma, was build in the late 1960s or early 1970s and its maintenance issues and lack of space prompted the push for a new building, officials said.

The administration sought bids from architects to draw up plans for a new building, planned at School Street and Grinage Street, at the site of the former Houma Courier offices. The parish owns that building and several others surrounding it.

The Parish Council is scheduled to consider approving the winning bid from Duplantis Design group during a public meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Government Tower.

The Courthouse Annex has served the parish well over the years but was built for a different time, said Parish President Gordy Dove. The courtrooms are too small, it has underground parking and it needs better protection against hurricanes.

If approved, the new building will be constructed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane and have new pathways to the courtroom for prisoners and judges to avoid passing in front of the public, Dove said. After Hurricane Ida damaged the Clerk of Court's Office and the courtrooms in the annex, judges had to hold sessions in the Civic Center, and documents could not be filed.

"The economy ceases to exist without a working Clerk of Court," Dove said.

Parish officials have not determined what would happen to the Courthouse Annex, and the decision would likely be left to the next administration, which takes over in January 2024, Dove said.

But the historic courthouse on Main Street, built in the late-1930s as part of President Franklin Roosevelt's Works Progress Administration construction program, would remain untouched. That building, and the Courthouse Square in front of it, are downtown Houma landmarks and the site for numerous festivals and public events.

Parish Planning Director Chris Pulaski said the courtrooms are too small to handle current caseloads.

"The design of those spaces as courtrooms were in an era where we didn't have the security issues we have now," he said.

The idea so far is for a new multi-story building with floors for courtrooms and others for offices, Pulaski said. The Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's and Clerk of Court's offices, along with judges' offices, would be housed in the new building.

"So it'd be ground-level parking, and then maybe there's a floor of structured parking for public, and then you have however many floors or levels for the courtrooms and offices and everything," Pulaski said.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office moved its headquarters in January to a new building at 3441 West Park Ave. in Gray. However some of the agency's offices still remain at the Courthouse Annex.

The new building would have a holding area for people awaiting trial and prisoner transfer. Houma City Court, which handles local juvenile cases along with some traffic cases, has also been invited to move into the new building, Dove said.

If the council approves the design bid, the firm will draw up expected costs and recommendations for funding sources. Officials said some money may come from federal storm recovery aid, as the Courthouse Annex was damaged by Hurricane Ida.

"One thing's for sure, the funding will be from multiple sources," Pulaski said.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Terrebonne may soon replace its Courthouse Annex. Here are the early plans.