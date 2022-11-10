WATCH: Check out this fun science experiment you can do with your kids during Thanksgiving

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you have trouble entertaining all of the children that come over on Thanksgiving day? We understand that feeling.

Well, Thanksgiving is coming up soon and this year we want you to be prepared. Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams has a science experiment that is sure to entertain those kiddos.

Yolonda was joined by Shaina Mesa of Mad Science of DFW and Autumn. Watch the video player above to learn how you can craft this science experiment in the safety of your own home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.