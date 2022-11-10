Happy Thursday! It's time for another Coronavirus Watch check-in. Thanks for joining us.

Few Iowans choosing bivalent booster

While the COVID-19 pandemic has held relatively steady over the past month, there's been only a slight increase in the number of Iowans who are fully vaccinated against the disease.

The state health department, which reports vaccination data once per month, showed an increase of 0.1 percentage points. A total of 59.7% of all Iowans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they have completed their initial one- or two-dose sequence of vaccinations.

More than 325,000 of those Iowans — a little over 10% of the state's population — have also received a dose of a bivalent booster. These boosters are available to anyone five years or older who received their most recent vaccine dose at least two months ago. They offer particular protection against the current most-prevalent strains of the omicron variant.

Confirmed cases: 866,615, an increase of 1,863.

866,615, an increase of 1,863. Deaths: 10,229, an increase of 22.

